'India Has Shed Traces Of Slavery': PM Modi Devotes Navy's Ensign To Chhatrapati Shivaji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled the Indian Navy's new ensign stating that the country has shed its colonial past as the new Navy flag is inspired by the contributions of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. As PM Modi commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier-- INS Vikrant, he also highlighted the rich heritage of India's Naval might as the British were intimidated by the power of Indian ships and imposed multiple restrictions to break the spine of the Maritime.

Addressing a large gathering at the commissioning ceremony, PM Modi said, "On the strength of this sea power, Chhatrapati Veer Shivaji Maharaj built such a navy on the that kept the enemies sleepless. When the British came to India, they used to be intimidated by the power of Indian ships and the trade through them. That's when they decided to break the backbone of India's maritime power. History is witness to the strict restrictions that were imposed on Indian ships and merchants by enacting a law in the British Parliament at that time, said Prime Minister

PM Modi further said, "Another history-changing act has been witnessed on the historic date of September 2, 2022. Today India has shed a trace of slavery, a burden of slavery as the Indian Navy has got a new flag. To date imprint of slavery remained on the flag of the Indian Navy. But from today, the new flag of the Navy inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will fly in the sea and in the sky".

On Friday, PM Modi unveiled a new Ensign of the Indian Navy which has dropped the St George’s Cross and incorporated the royal seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Indian Navy's new insignia featured the Indian Tricolour after replacing the Saint George's cross which featured on the Navy Flag ever since the British instilled it during the pre-independence era. Notably, the President of India has approved the introduction of the new designs of the Naval Ensign, as also the Distinguishing Flags, Masthead Pennants and Car Flags for the Indian Navy ahead of its grand unveiling today in Kerala's Kochi.

The new Ensign comprises the National Flag on the upper canton and the blue octagonal shape encompassing the National Emblem sitting atop an anchor depicting steadfastness and superimposed on a shield with the Navy’s motto ‘Sham No Varuna’ in Devnagari. The octagonal shape represents the eight directions symbolizing the Indian Navy’s multi-directional reach and multi-dimensional operational capability.

The national motto ‘Satyamev Jayate’ engraved in the Devanagari script, was included underneath the State Emblem. Notably, this white ensign has been flown by all formations, ships and establishments of the Indian Navy till 01 Sep 22. The new Naval White Ensign is rooted in the glorious maritime heritage of India and is designed to reflect our Navy’s present-day capabilities.

The Octagonal shape with twin golden borders draws inspiration from the seal of the great Indian emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj whose visionary maritime outlook established a credible naval fleet consisting of 60 fighting ships and approximately 5000 men. The rising Maratha Naval power during the Shivaji Maharaj period was the first to secure the coastline against external aggression. As India marks its 75th year of Independence, the new Naval Ensign is a step toward liberating the mind and further empowering the indomitable spirit of the Indian Navy.

