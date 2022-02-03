'India Has Taken Up The Issue With China': MEA Spokesperson On Torture Of Arunachal Teen

After the abducted Arunachal Pradesh boy, Miram Taron's parents claimed that he was tied and blindfolded at all times, and had been subjected to mild electric shocks while in the custody of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) for more than a week, the Ministry of External Affairs has assured that the matter has been taken up with China.

When asked on the matter in a press meet, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi asserted, "India has taken up the issue with the Chinese side."

On Wednesday, Miram Taron's father Opang Taron spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network, and shared heartbreaking claims about what the boy went through while in the custody of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA). He said that the young boy was kicked and given shock treatments and is still in pain.

"After he was abducted, he was taken to the camp of Chinese PLA. At first, he was kicked on his back three times and it still pains him there. Then he was also given current two times," Miram Taron's father told Republic Media Network.

The 17-year-old Taron reunited with his family on Monday, January 31st after he was allegedly kidnapped by the Chinese Army on January 18 from the Lungta Jor area near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Arunachal Pradesh teen missing

Earlier, BJP's Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao had claimed that the 19-year-old boy was kidnapped from the Lungta Jor area of the state on January 18. Gao added that his friend escaped from the Chinese Army and reported this to the authorities. Moreover, he had also urged all Indian government agencies to ensure his early release. Soon, the Indian Army contacted the PLA seeking assistance to locate Taron, whom it asserted had lost his way while collecting herbs and hunting. The Chinese army handed over Miram to the Indian Army on January 27 at the Wacha-Damai interaction point at Kibithu in Anjaw district, where he underwent quarantine and completed legal formalities, as revealed on Twitter by Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal West.

Image: ANI, Twitter/@Spearcorps