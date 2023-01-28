'India Has Third Highest Number Of Startups, Shows Youth's Passion': Minister Kishan Reddy

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, during the Startup20 Inception meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday, said that India has the third highest number of startups in the world and lauded the passion of the youth toward developing a stronger startup ecosystem in India.

"Our youth want to become job creators instead of job holders. The success of Indian startups shows our youths' passion," Reddy said per ANI during the two-day meeting in Hyderabad.

India is currently in the third spot after the US and China in terms of the highest number of startups and the ecosystem has grown significantly since 2016. As many as 80,152 startups have been officially recognised by the Department of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Moreover, India is home to 85 unicorns (as per December 2022 data), 51 gazelles and 71 cheetahs. A company is labelled a unicorn if its valuation exceeds $1 billion whereas gazelles and cheetahs are firms which have the potential to turn unicorn in two and four years, respectively.

Notably, the status of the companies is subject to change depending on their changing valuations. The Startup India initiative launched by the Centre has also played a key role in boosting the number of new valuable companies in India.

Amitabh Kant on India's startup culture

Startup20 is India's contribution to the #G20 movement. It is a new Engagement group. Initiative based on PM @narendramodi belief in innovation, technological leapfrogging & digitisation. Wonderful to see phenomenal young energy & dynamism at the #G20 launch in Hyderabad.

India's G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO said that startups in our country are "solving problems of education, health, agriculture productivity for one billion people in India and also for the world". He also said that opening a bank using biometrics is now a matter of a few minutes as compared to the earlier times when it took eight to nine months.

"For the last four years, we do more fast payments compared to the US, Europe and China", Kant said during the Startup20, a new engagement group which has been established to develop a global narrative for supporting startups and facilitating synergies among startups, corporations, investors, innovation agencies, and other key ecosystem stakeholders.

According to an official relese of Startup20, the primary objective of the meeting which will be conducted on January 28 and 29 is to harmonise the global startup ecosystem through a collaborative and forward-looking approach. As many as 80 delegates from G20 countries and nine observer countries will participate in the meeting and 100 delegates from India including incubators, startups, investors and industry partners among others will be present.