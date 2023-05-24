India Has Unique Institutional Mechanism To Address Issue Of Human Rights Violations: NHRC

India has an "unparalleled institutional mechanism" to address the issues of human rights violations, with the rights panel having an overarching jurisdiction to look into grievances of specific vulnerable sections of the society, NHRC chairperson justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra on Tuesday said.

He said while addressing members of various international human rights forums, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement. India "cannot be ignored for its overall progress", and advancement "along with its democratic values, which are the best in the world", it said.

India has an "unparalleled institutional mechanism" to address the issues of human rights violations with the NHRC having overarching jurisdiction in addition to seven other national commissions and its deemed members to look into the rights-based grievances of specific vulnerable sections of the society, he was quoted as saying in the statement.

No doubt certain improvements may be required, but the "freedom of speech" and the kind of debates, which happen in India, are "not heard of anywhere," he said.

Justice Mishra was chairing the statutory full commission meeting of the chairpersons and representatives of the seven national commissions, who are its ex-officio members. The objective was to enhance synergy and mutual cooperation among the Commission towards the promotion and protection of human rights and share best practices in that direction, the statement said.

The NHRC chief said each national commission has been working tirelessly in its respective jurisdiction to promote and protect human rights.

All that is required is to "create more synergy" among the works of all the commissions, and the NHRC to create an atmosphere of rights-based culture in the country with the consistent support of centre and state governments irrespective of political dispensation, he said. The interventions of the NHRC and other national commissions will help the governments in good governance for which they are committed, and hence, these "should not be considered adversarial to their functioning", the NHRC chief added.

He said all Commissions must ensure that the last person in the queue should get the distributive justice that he deserves. There is a need to standardise education for children. Vernacular languages are being forgotten. If "substandard education" for children in Madrasas continues, the Muslims will never come up. He said a policy of reservation to benefit the neediest among the reserve categories needs to be considered, according to the statement.

The NHRC chairperson said the deemed members of the statutory commissions may bring to the notice of the NHRC any such case where they require further investigation and feel the need to recommend monetary relief to the victim of the violation of the rights.

Rekha Sharma, chairperson, National Commission for Women expressed "serious concern" over human trafficking. Trafficking of women from West Bengal to Srinagar has "increased", she was quoted as saying in the statement, adding, forceful conversion in the name of marriage is a serious issue of rights violation, which needs to be addressed.

Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Chairperson, National Commission for Backward Classes said that "some states do not implement the national welfare schemes", which are necessary to end inequality and discrimination in society.

A "dangerous trend" is being noticed of giving benefits of reservation to those who have "intruded into Indian borders" thereby usurping the benefits of welfare schemes meant for the citizens of the country. This needs to be checked, he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairperson, National Commission for Minorities expressed concern over the "non-payment of compensation to several victims of 1984 riots" even after so many years.

He said the National Commission for Minorities is working on a book having basic information about the religious practices of different faiths. Lalpura also said they would like to collaborate with the NHRC on the research projects.

"Running orphanage has become a kind of a racket to siphon off funds received through massive donations," Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Subhash Ramnath Pardhi, Member, National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Praveen Prakash Ambashta, Deputy Chief Commissioner, Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities also took part in the discussion.

Member, NHRC, Dnyaneshwar M Mulay suggested that a museum of human rights in the country needs to be built to showcase human rights from the ancient era till date. He also suggested jointly organising a festival to showcase Indian heritage of promotion and protection of human rights.

Earlier, welcoming the participants, D K Singh, Secretary General, NHRC, gave a brief insight into the activities of the Commission towards the fulfilment of its mandate.

These included among others the disposal of 1,09,982 cases during 2022-23 and recommendations for payment of Rs 13.69 crore as relief in 279 cases to the victims or their next of kin, 81 suo motu cases, 48 on-spot inquiries, besides nine core group meetings and four open house discussions and advisories issued from time to time.