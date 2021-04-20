'India Has World’s Most Affordable COVID Vaccine': PM Modi Details Meet With Pharma Sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday as India continues to grapple with the second wave of COVID-19. During his address, the Prime Minister upheld the efforts of the vaccine manufacturers and the pharmaceutical industry which has led to India producing the most affordable vaccine in the world against Coronavirus.

PM Modi pointed out that our country's scientists had begun research and development of vaccines against COVID-19 when there were very few cases reported in the country at the beginning of the pandemic.

"Our scientists worked day and night to develop vaccines for the country. The cheapest vaccine in the world is in India and the vaccines are suitable to our cold chain systems," said PM Modi.

While elaborating on his meeting with pharma companies and vaccine manufacturers, PM Modi said, "we are fortunate that our country has such a strong pharmaceutical industry which manufactures medicines at such a fast pace."

During his address to the nation today, PM Modi's stated that the requirement of oxygen has increased during the second wave of COVID-19 while asserting that all efforts are being taken to increase the oxygen production and supply so all the needy people get the required supply. He also added that the construction of massive COVID-19 hospitals is also in progress keeping in mind the requirements of beds has also increased.

PM Modi during his address also elaborated on how the private sector too contributed to combating the pandemic, while adding that scientific checks and balances were looked after along with regulatory processes and fast-tracking of approvals for vaccines.

PM Modi called the efforts taken by all the stakeholders and contributors, a team effort due to which India could launch not one but two made in India vaccines and also launch the world's largest vaccination drive in the country. He also lauded the efforts of the country as India became the fastest country in the world to administer 11 crore, 12 crore and then 13 crore doses.

PM Modi holds back to back meetings to review COVID-19

PM Modi has been holding meetings on a daily basis with several stakeholders and key personnel to continuously review the COVID-19 situation in the country. The prime minister had held a meeting with the key members and experts of the pharma industry on Monday to assess the situation after which the Centre announced the liberalisation of vaccine from May 1 for people of 18 years and above. PM Modi also held a meeting with vaccine manufacturers on Tuesday to review the pace of vaccine manufacturing. The prime minister had also held a meeting with chief ministers of all states to discuss the strategy to combat the second wave of COVID-19.

The vaccine manufacturers have been asked to ramp up their production as well as attract new national and international players. The manufacturers have been directed to release 50 per cent of their stock for the state governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price. At present 45 years and above are eligible to administer vaccine the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.