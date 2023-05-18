India Helps Sinking Chinese Vessel With 39 Crew Members Onboard, No Survivors Found Yet

In an immediate humanitarian reaction to the capsizing of the Chinese fishing vessel Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028 with 39 crew members on board, the Indian Navy deployed its Air maritime reconnaissance equipment in the Southern Indian Ocean Region on May 17. This happened around 900 nautical miles away from India. Chinese, Indonesian, and Philippine nationals were a part of the crew.

Despite bad weather, P8I aircraft conducted several, thorough searches and discovered numerous items that could be associated with the sunken ship. India responded immediately to the PLA(N) ships, sealing the area by deploying SAR equipment at the location.

According to reports, no survivors have been found so far. The Indian Navy forces also coordinated SAR's efforts with other units in the vicinity and led PLA(N) vessels to the scene of the accident, demonstrating India's responsibility as a reliable and responsible partner for guaranteeing safety at sea. The Indian Navy is still on duty in order to support the continuing SAR efforts in any way it can.