India Highlights Priorities After Assuming UNSC Presidency, Focus On Peacekeeping Efforts

Ambassador of India to the United Nations (UN), TS Tirumurti on Monday assured priorities as India took over the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council. Assuming the presidency, Trimurti said that India will be focusing on the Secretary-General report on the Islamic State (IS) terrorists and will continue to keep a spotlight on counterterrorism.

Indian Envoy Tirumurti on the presidency of UNSC

Assuming the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Indian Ambassador TS Tirumurti spoke to ANI and highlighted the areas to be focused on during this tenure. He said, "We have never failed to highlight the manifestations of terrorist activities across the world, especially now for example in Africa, where it is increasing. So we hope to discuss the Secretary General's report on ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) and Daesh (ISIS) and keep the spotlight on this matter."

He also spoke on maritime security and said that maritime security has gained great priority in India's foreign policy. He further asserted that it is time for the Security Council to take a holistic approach to the issue of maritime security.

Speaking on peacekeeping, Trimurti said, "We will be focusing on how to ensure the safety of the peacekeepers, but especially by using better technology, and also how to bring perpetrators of crimes against peacekeepers to justice. We are strongly advocating for proactive measures to what we call as to protect the protectors."

India's Presidency of United Nations Security Council

India took over the rotating presidency of UNSC from France on August 1, Sunday and will hold the tenure for the month of August. On January 1, 2021, India began a two-year term as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. The August presidency would be India's first as a non-permanent member of the Security Council during its term of 2021-22. In December of next year, India will take over as chairman of the Council for the final month of its two-year term. India will host high-level signature events in three important areas including maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism, during its Presidency.

