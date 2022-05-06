India Hits Out At Netherlands Over 'must Not Abstain At UNGA' Remark: 'Don't Patronise Us'

After Netherlands' envoy to the UK Karel van Oosterom tried to lecture India over its stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, he received a befitting response on Friday. Responding to the statement of India's Permanent Ambassador to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti at the UNSC meeting on Thursday afternoon, Oosterom made an unexpected intervention on Twitter. He contended that India shouldn't have abstained on the resolutions pertaining to the Russia-Ukraine war at the UN General Assembly and asked the nation to follow the UN Charter.

Beginning March, India has abstained on multiple resolutions at the UNGA including on holding Russia responsible for the war and suspension of Russia from the Human Rights Council. Retorting to the Netherlands diplomat's unsolicited advice, Tirumurti asked him to not patronise India. Moreover, he stressed that the country was very clear on its stance on the ongoing conflict.

Here is the Twitter exchange:

India's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war

At the outset of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, India's priority was to ensure the safe evacuation of over 20,000 citizens stuck in the war-hit nation. Under the aegis of Operation Ganga, the Union government evacuated Indians who crossed the Ukraine border from Hungary, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia. Meanwhile, PM Modi has spoken to both Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian president Vladimir Putin on multiple occasions and stressed dialogue and called for a complete cessation of hostilities.

Speaking at the UNSC a day earlier, Tirumurti highlighted that diplomacy and dialogue were the only way out of the present crisis. He also welcomed the visit of UN Secretary-General António Guterres to Russia and Ukraine and agreed that the evacuation of innocent civilians from the areas witnessing intense fighting is the immediate priority. He also flagged that the skyrocketing oil prices and shortage of food and fertilizers have had a disproportionate impact on the Global South and developing countries. India's Permanent Ambassador to the UN also delved into the importance of humanitarian aid to Ukraine a