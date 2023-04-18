India Holds 100th G20 Meeting Under Its Presidency Of Bloc

India on April 17, hosted the 100th meeting of the G20 countries in under its presidency. After reaching the mark, the chief coordinator of India’s G20 presidency Harsh Vardhan Shringla stated over 12,000 delegates from 111 countries have participated in 100 G20 meetings hosted by India so far. Notably, India took over the presidency for the G20 bloc from Indonesia in November last year.

"We have started our hundredth meeting under our presidency. If you take the approximate number of meetings that we will cover under our presidency as 200, we have reached an approximate halfway mark in terms of the meetings we're holding," Shringla said. He further informed the meetings have been held in over 41 cities. It covers 28 states and union territories.

The G20 Chief Coordinator said that over 12,000 delegates have participated in these meetings. He stated representatives from over 111 nationalities have taken part in the meetings under India’s presidency. So, both in terms of geographical spread in our country, in terms of the participants within the G20, there have been some very good discussions in most of the meetings," he said.

India has made good progress on many important issues of priority in the various deliberations held on the pre-decided themes, said Shringla. Moreover, he also hoped for more outcomes from the upcoming meetings. But what is important is that today, I think we can take satisfaction over the fact that organizationally and in terms of logistics, I think the meetings have proceeded very well," he said.

Meetings held at locations usually not considered for international events

India has selected venues for the G20 discussions, which have not been covered for hosting international events, said the G20 Coordinator. However, these venues rapidly made urban transformation in terms of city beautification, and amenities offered to the people in that place. And the impact of G20 will go far beyond our G20 presidency in many of these places," he said.

With the meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS) in Varanasi, India reached a key milestone of completing the 100th meeting. The group of 20 countries or G20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's 20 major developed and developing economies, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation. India also reached a record of sorts by hosting over 12,300 delegates from over 110 nations under its presidency, the largest ever hosted by any country so far and also plans to hold more than 200 meetings in 60 cities across the country.


