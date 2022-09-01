'India Home Of Karuna,' Says Dalai Lama; Seeks Inclusion Of Compassion As A School Subject

On his visit to India, Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, suggested that "karuna," or compassion, be taught to students "not as a religious subject," but as a way to strengthen inner peace and learn greater human values. This remark was shared through a recorded video message played during an online event on Wednesday, (August 31) to mark the second death anniversary of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

During his address, the Dalai Lama stated that India is "the home of Karuna" and "we can achieve world peace only through compassion."

"Karuna is a key factor in bringing inner peace. And I feel Karuna should be taught to students as a subject, combining ancient Indian thoughts with modern education. And it should not be taught as a religious subject but for them to learn human values," the Dalai Lama said.

In his video message, he praised Mahatma Gandhi for his philosophy of "non-violence" that he employed in South Africa. He added, "If Gandhi Ji was alive today, I would urge him to talk more about the methods he employed in South Africa. India is the land of the ancient tradition of Karuna, and even Lord Buddha first meditated thinking of Karuna and then found enlightenment."

Dalai Lama arrives in Dharamshala after concluding Ladakh, Delhi visit

The Dalai Lama, on Thursday, visited Dharamshala, where he received a warm welcome from his followers. Notably, the Tibetan leader arrived in the national capital on August 26 for the first time in over three years.

The Ladakh Buddhist Association said in a statement, "His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama is departing from Leh on August 26, 2022, by air to Delhi after his month-long sojourn in Ladakh." "The motorcycle of his holiness is expected to leave Photang Gapheling, Jevetsal, at 7:30 AM for KBR Airport, Leh," the statement said.

#WATCH | Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama arrived in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh after concluding his visit to Ladakh and Delhi; received a warm welcome (31.08) pic.twitter.com/ssQ1LK74lF — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, the Tibetan spiritual leader had asserted that a time would soon come when Ladakhis would be able to visit Lhasa again. He also stated that Tibetans are seeking genuine autonomy rather than complete independence.

While inaugurating a new learning centre at Thupstanling Gonpa, Diskit Tsal in Leh, he stated, "Times are changing, and a time would come when Ladakhis would be able to visit Lhasa again." He also said that before he retired from political responsibility, Tibetans adopted the middle-way approach for a mutually acceptable solution to the issue of Tibet.

"This means that we are seeking genuine autonomy rather than complete independence, primarily concerned with preserving our identity, language, and rich Buddhist cultural heritage in all Tibetan-speaking areas," he added.

It is pertinent to note that the Dalai Lama's visit to India comes at a time when China is already in constant conflict with the United States over the Taiwan Issue, and Beijing has always seen the Tibetan spiritual leader as a separatist. Beijing claims that the spiritual leader is working to split Tibet. However, the Dalai Lama's teachings promote democracy and freedom not just for Tibet but for the world.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)