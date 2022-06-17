India Hosts 8th Round Of SCO Meeting In New Delhi; China To Conduct 'Solidarity- 2023'

On Friday, India hosted the eighth round of meetings with the heads of the border services of the competent authorities of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in New Delhi. The meeting was held in a professional and constructive atmosphere as extensive deliberations on the pressing security challenges, including threats of terrorism, and regional security scenarios, including the situation in Afghanistan, took place.

Including India, the meeting was attended by the other 7 members-- China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and the Executive Committee of the SCO-RATS (Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure).

The 8th meeting of the heads of border services of the member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was held in New Delhi, earlier in the day.



8th round of SCO Meeting In New Delhi

In the SCO meeting, the participants exchanged information reflecting assessments of the situation on the state borders of the SCO member states, trends and forecasts of its development. The results of the Joint Border Operation "Solidarity-2019-2021" that was carried out in 2021 by the border services of the competent authorities of the SCO member states were discussed and highly appreciated. The plan for preparation and organisation of this year's Joint Border Operation "Friendship Border - 2022" was reviewed and approved.

India's representative BSF DG Pankaj Kumar Singh informed that the members supported the initiative of the People's Republic of China to conduct the 9th round of joint border operations of the border services of the competent authorities of the SCO member states – "Solidarity - 2023" next year. Discussion over the proposals on the place and timing and work plan of the Group of Experts of the Border Services of the Competent Authorities of the SCO Member States for 2023 was also approved.

The members exchanged views on the development of common positions over countering new challenges and threats at the borders. The organisation will contribute to the further development of cooperation between the border services of the competent authorities of the SCO member states in strengthening security and confidence at the borders.

It is pertinent to mention that India hosted counter-terror experts from the SCO countries in New Delhi on May 16 which was attended by the key delegates from China, Pakistan, and Russia. The SCO is an influential economic and security bloc and has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations.

