India Hosts Fourth Indo-Japan Cyber Dialogue; Discusses 5G Tech, Cybersecurity & ICTs

India hosted the fourth edition of the India-Japan Cyber Dialogue on Thursday. Significant areas of bilateral cyber cooperation were raised in the discussion between the two countries, with Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) and cyber security being among the key points of discussion. The dialogue was hosted virtually and both India and Japan discussed their takes on the latest developments in the cyber domain and mutual cooperation. But among the most important points of discussion was that of 5G telecom technology which is yet to be commercially launched in India, with August 15 reportedly being a likely date for the unveiling.

Joint Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs' Cyber Diplomacy division, Muanpuii Saiawi led the Indian delegation while the Japanese delegation was led by Yutaka Arima, the Ambassador in charge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA). The next meet has been mutually agreed to be held again in 2023 as per the mutual convenience of the two parties.

5G Tech and Cyber security

Progress achieved in the areas of cybersecurity and ICTs amid the surge in the frequency of cyber-attacks were among the standout points of the discussions. Both sides discussed important developments in the cyber domain and mutual cooperation of cyber consultations at the United Nations and other multilateral and regional fora

Who were a part of the meet?

The Indo-Japan Cyber dialogue was attended by key members of the Indian delegation which comprised of senior members of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ministry of Defence (MoD), and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), National Security Council Secretariat, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and (MEITY), Department of Telecommunication (DoT), Indian Computer Response Team (CERT-In) and National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC).

On the other hand, the Japanese delegation comprised of the senior members of the National Centre of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity. Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication and Japan's defense ministry were also a part of this high-level dialogue. Along with that, members of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry were also a part of this fourth edition of the Indo-Japan Cyber dialogue.