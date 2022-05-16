India Hosts Key SCO Anti-terror Meet; Delegates From Pakistan, China & Russia Present

India is hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (SCO-RATS) summit in New Delhi beginning today (May 16). The meeting began at around 9 am today, with key delegates from China, Pakistan, and Russia in attendance. The conclave will continue until May 19.

Notably, the meeting is the first such since the rife between New Delhi and Beijing over the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in 2020 and the Russia-Ukraine war that began on February 24. A three-member inter-ministerial delegation arrived from Pakistan on Saturday and will stay in India until May 20, the Express Tribune reported.

Notably, India and Pakistan have avoided same-time presence at the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). However, last year a team of Indian delegates visited Pabbi in Pakistan for joint Anti-Terrorist exercises under SCO cooperation.

The SCO came into existence in 2001 with India and Pakistan becoming a member in 2017. This is the first diplomatic meeting between Islamabad and New Delhi since the unceremonious ouster of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and the appointment of Shehbaz Sharif to the post. Meanwhile, owing to the COVID-19 measures, Beijing has appointed the Chinese embassy in India to attend the exercise.

India will attain the chairmanship of the SCO next year. Before that in October, New Delhi will hold the SCO RATS Council meeting. It has also proposed to hold joint Anti-Terrorist exercises in Manesar this year. In 2023, India will host the SCO Summit, which is expected to see participation from eight members of the group - China, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Russia, India, Pakistan and Uzbekistan - travelling to New Delhi.

Agenda of SCO meet today

According to ANI, the key agenda of the ongoing SCO summit is the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan. The discussions were in the purview of the harrowing humanitarian crisis the country is facing following the rash exit of the US, the immediate fall of the government, and the Taliban taking over last year. Despite a promise of a more moderate rule compared to its former times, the Taliban has failed to live up to its promises, instead of imposing more orthodox measures to curb women's rights and free speech in the war-torn country.

Further, the lack of an inclusive government, which is mandatory for availing of foreign allocations, has also kept Kabul barred from its foreign assets worth billions, most of which are frozen in the US. This led to a swift deterioration of the humanitarian and economic situation in the country, further plummeting it to the "brink of a humanitarian catastrophe."

The meeting comes after, in November, last year, New Delhi held a Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan where National Security Advisors from Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan emphasised the necessity of reversing the grappling crises in the war-ravaged country, which could lead to global ramifications. The sides also highlighted the unstable political situation along with the growing threat of radicalism, terrorism, and trafficking.

(Image: @PIB.gov.in/Representative)