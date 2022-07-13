IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For 3 Indian States; Here's Why They're Facing Flash Floods

As heavy rains continue to lash across India, several places have reported flood-like situations, landslides, cloudbursts and rivers flowing either close to the danger mark or above it.

A flash flood has been reported in Himachal Pradesh's Manali after heavy rainfall in the region. Due to the heavy downpour and following a flash flood, many roads have submerged in the water in the region. Earlier a few days back, a cloudburst incident happened in the Kullu area of Himachal as well.

#WATCH Flash flood at Manali bus stand due to heavy rainfall in the area; Few buses damaged, no major loss reported#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/EkkjVRDsGc — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

Whereas in its neighbouring state, heavy rainfall has created havoc in Uttarakhand. Incessant rains in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand have caused landslides in several places. The Badrinath highway has been closed following landslides at many places in the district.

Uttarakhand | Badrinath highway closed due to landslide at various places in Chamoli district pic.twitter.com/VXt2tGomCe — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 13, 2022

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its recent update has predicted heavy rainfall along and thunderstorms in the northern part of the country-- J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana for the next two days starting from July 13.

Heavy rainfalls in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana

As rains continue to batter Gujarat, many areas reported waterlogging and flood-like situations. The heavy downpour continued in various parts of Gujarat on Tuesday and six people died in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours, raising the toll to 69 since June 1, PTI reported.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday visited the flood-affected areas of Navsari as several parts of Navsari were inundated amid a heavy downpour in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also ensured CM Patel to provide all necessary help including NDRF to tackle the situation. Apart from Navsari, Rajkot and several other districts are experiencing heavy downpours for the last few days.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Several parts of Navsari inundate increasingly amid a heavy downpour in the state#GujaratFloods pic.twitter.com/zfX6sSgghh — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

In Maharashtra, IMD has already issued a "red alert" for several districts -- Pune, Nashik, Palghar, Satara, Gadchiroli, Ratnagiri and Raigad for July 13. "There would not be much reduction in rainfall activity over the state and Pune district till Thursday... The monsoon will continue to be vigorous over the state today and tomorrow," IMD's weather forecasting division head Anupam Kashyapi told PTI.

Meanwhile, incessant rains in Pune and other western Maharashtra districts led to a rise in the water level of various dams. The collective water storage of Khadakwasla, Temghar, Warasgaon and Panshet dams, which provide water supply to Pune city, reached over 12 TMC (thousand million cubic feet), which is 42% of the total collective capacity of the four reservoirs, a district administration official said, PTI reported.

#BREAKING | Pune Dam overflows after incessant rains in several districts of Maharashtra. IMD has issued a red alert for Pune for today. Watch - https://t.co/hBNv8QJ045 pic.twitter.com/z6Pk3osejP — Republic (@republic) July 13, 2022

"As the Khadakwasla dam is filling up rapidly, water is being released from it at 10,000 cubic feet per second (cusec)," the official said.

In Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, incessant showers lashed on Wednesday morning, leading to waterlogging in many low-lying areas and traffic snarls on roads. Some areas, including the Andheri subway, which connects the east and west parts of the suburb, was flooded and police had restricted its use by citizens, PTI reported. the IMD has issued an "orange alert" for the city. Whereas, due to the heavy downpour in Palghar's Vasai, a landslide was reported at around 06:00 AM on Wednesday morning wherein one person succumbed to injuries while two are seriously injured.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Amid incessant heavy rainfall lashing the city, Andheri subway continues to remain submerged under the rainwaters pic.twitter.com/gvNeeLnboF — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

IMD has also predicted heavy rains for the next two days in Telangana while several districts have been issued red alerts. People living in the low-lying area in Bhadrachalam have been asked to move away from these places amid heavy rains in the region. CM KCR held a review meeting earlier and asked the officials to make sure that proper measures are being taken. It is pertinent to mention that the water level of Godavari in Bhadrachalam has increased and is now close to 53 feet.

Why are so many states facing flood-like situations?

Even when several parts of the country are still reeling under heavy rainfall, IMD has issued heavy rainfall predictions across the country including the western coast. However, why so many states are battling the high-intensity rains so suddenly?

According to the IMD, the current spell is caused by the low-pressure areas in the Arabian sea as well as the Bay of Bengal, packing the isobars which are also enhanced by the strong westerlies resulting in a pressure gradient force as it causes huge wind convergence, which further results into heavy rainfall.

A well-marked low-pressure area is lying over south coastal Odisha and the neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to middle tropospheric levels, IMD reported. Furthermore, the weather forecasting agency said that the Monsoon trough (elongated low-pressure area) is active and is south of its normal position along with the presence of an east-west shear zone running across North Peninsular India as well. All of these are causing heavy rainfall across the country.

Also, since the heavy downpour is recorded in a much less duration, the sewages, rivers and even the soil could not take the high amount of water resulting in the overflow of the rivers as well as landslides. It is pertinent to mention that NDRF teams have been deployed by the Central government across the country amid heavy rainfall as well as weather alerts.