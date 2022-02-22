India Impounds Cargo Ship Owned By Sons Of Top Iranian Security Official: Report

India has impounded a container vessel reportedly belonging to Iran's top security official Ali Shamkhani, Iranian media reported on Friday, February 18. According to the ILNA news agency, the cargo ship belongs to the sons of the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. It has been anchored in Gujarat on charges of possessing 'false documents'.

The incident occurred when an Indian court ordered the seizure of the ship and cargos originating or destined to Iran about 12 days ago. The ship was impounded and anchored on charges of possessing false documents. It has been docked at Kandla-- Deendayal Port in Kutch district of Gujarat. According to Marine Traffic, KABUL is a container ship that was built in 2001 and is sailing under the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Economic activities of Shamkhani under scanner

It is important to mention that the controversy comes at a time when the economic activities of Shamkhani’s family, including his brother and son-in-law, are under scrutiny in Iran. The impounded container vessel belongs to 'Admiral Shipping Company', owned by the security official's sons, Hassan and Hossein Shamkhani. The recent incident has led to critics quipping that the continuation of the United States’ sanctions is apparently good for the Shamkhani family’s business interests, Iran International reported.

Ali Shamkhani is an Iranian two-star general who serves as the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran. Notably, Shamkhani - an admiral in Iran’s navy and a former IRGC commander - has recently been an outspoken critic of the Vienna talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal.

Earlier this month, the publication of an audio recording implicated top commanders of the Revolutionary Guards in a massive corruption scheme in the mid-2010s, the report mentioned.

