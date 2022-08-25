'India In Close Contact With Russia On Detained ISIS Terrorist', Says MEA

Days after Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) detained an Islamic State (ISIS) suicide bomber who was planning to attack a member of India’s ruling circles, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday informed that India is in close contact with the Russian authorities in connection with the matter.

Addressing a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We are aware of the case and we are in touch with the Russian authorities on the matter." The spokesperson, however, refrained from making any additional comments relating to the case. "Given the security implications, we are not in a position to share further details in this matter at this moment," he was quoted by news agency ANI.

The MEA's remarks came in view of the detention of an ISIS terrorist named Azamov Mashrabkhon who was detained by the Russian security agency. Notably, according to the video released by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the detained terrorist has confessed that he was preparing an act of terror against a member of India’s ruling circles.

ISIS Terrorist reveals terror plot against India

After Russia's FSB detained the ISIS suicide bomber who was plotting a terror attack in India, a 57-second-long confession video was released. The terrorist in the video was heard saying that after receiving special training this year, he flew to Russia, from where he was supposed to travel to India to carry out a terror attack in retaliation against the 'insult to the Prophet'.

In the video, the terrorist could be heard admitting that he was supposed to take revenge in India. He revealed that he was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a suicide bomber in Turkey. He further said that he planned to commit an act of terrorism against a member of India`s ruling circles by blowing himself up. Notably, in the 57-second confession video, the terrorist stated that he was supposed to meet someone in India after reaching out and was to get logistical support from that person(s).

According to Republic TV, the suicide bomber who was nabbed in Russia was a citizen of Uzbekistan, who was recruited and trained in Turkey by the Islamic State.