India In Constant Touch With UK To Prevent Attacks On Indians, Arrest Perpetrators: MEA

Amid the sporadic violence in several parts of the United Kingdom, India on Thursday said it has been in contact with the UK in order to prevent further attacks. Reacting to the violence and attacks on Indians, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said the Indian High Commission is in touch with the UK side to take action against the perpetrators. "Our high commission continues to be in touch with the UK side. We are in touch with diplomatic and security authorities to prevent further attacks and take action against perpetrators," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a press conference.

Earlier on Wednesday, New Delhi raised concern about the security of Indians living in Leicester and other regions where Hindus have been facing threats from some extremist groups. The latest development came during a meeting of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his UK counterpart James Cleverly on Wednesday. Taking to the microblogging site, Jaishankar informed that he has discussed the matter with his counterpart and raised concerns about the security and welfare of the Indian community in the UK. Further, he maintained that Cleverly assured him about the well-being of the Indians living in his country.

"A warm conversation with UK Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly. Shared my concern about the security and welfare of the Indian community in the UK. Welcomed his assurances in that regard," EAM Jaishankar tweeted on Thursday.

What led to communal violence in UK

According to the UK police, the first incident of communal violence was reported on August 28 following an India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match held in Dubai. Initially, the tensions were between the cricket fans of both countries but gradually two communities got involved in the attack. Until Saturday, police said there were only a few reports of minor incidents in the densely populated region. But the matter turned for the worse when a man targeted a Hindu temple and pulled down a religious flag outside the temple on Melton Road, Leicester. While the disturbing clips went viral on social media, UK police are said to have arrested at least 47 individuals.

Our latest update from East Leicester pic.twitter.com/OJ6JTqKd49 — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) September 22, 2022

On Tuesday, multiple communal clashes were again reported in other locations including Birmingham and Smethwick regions, where protestors were seen climbing on the temple walls and chanting inane slogans. In several social media videos, protestors were seen vandalising the Durga temple and shouting slogans. Though protestors were seen donning black-coloured hoodies to shield their identity, media reports claimed the protestors were from Pakistan. The clashes in Birmingham and Smethwick came after Leicestershire Police on Tuesday declared that the situation was "calm".

Image: @WasiqUK/Twitter