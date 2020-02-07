India In Talks With US Officials Over Donald Trump's Maiden Visit: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on February 6 that the discussions regarding United States President Donald Trump's first visit to India are ongoing with the US authorities.

According to media reports, India and the US are likely to strike a trade deal during Trump's visit. Indian and American trade officials are said to be giving final touches to the proposed deal which is expected to cover certain specific sectors. The sources of a news agency have also suggested that the US President's two-day visit to India might be scheduled between February 23 and February 26.

"We are in discussions with the US side," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said when asked about Trump's visit to India.

Main segment of visit will be in Delhi

The main segment of Trump's visit will take part in the National Capital, however, options of him visiting other countries are still being explored. Reportedly, the cities under consideration are Agra and Ahmedabad. As a part of Trump's maiden tour to India, the high-level logistics team from Washington handling US President's foreign trips has already visited India last week.

As per sources, along with a trade deal, there can also be a further pact regarding defence corporation. While New Delhi will seek exemption from high tariffs imposed by Washington on certain products, US might seek greater access to the Indian market in sectors including agriculture, automobile, auto components and engineering.

In 2018-19, India had exported goods worth $52.4 billion to US while imports were $35.5 billion. The trade deficit dipped to $16.9 billion in 2018-19 from $21.3 billion in 2017-18. While the dates of US President's India visit have still not officially disclosed, it is confirmed that Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will be on a state to visit the country from February 8 to February 11.

(With PTI inputs)