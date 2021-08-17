India In Touch With Group Of Sikhs In Kabul, Will Be Brought Back Soon: Union Min Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that Indian authorities were in touch with a group of Sikhs in Afghanistan's capital Kabul amid the crisis triggered by the Taliban takeover. The Indians who were stuck in the Taliban infested territory have been taking shelter in a gurudwara near Kabul. The group of Sikhs have further been assured by the Indian government of safe haven and arrangements are being made to bring them back to India as soon as possible.

BJP MP Hans Raj approaches Union Minister Puri

As an IAF's C-17 aircraft ferried back 150 people from Kabul, a group of Sikhs at a gurudwara remained stuck in the Taliban infested region of Afghanistan. Union Minister, Puri who was approached by BJP MP Hans Raj Hans for help to the Sikhs also discussed the issue with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"We have been in touch with the Sikh leaders and those in Afghanistan. They will be brought back safely as soon as possible," Puri said.

"The Indian authorities are in touch with them and ensuring their safety and safe return," stated the North West Delhi MP. Hans Raj, who hails from Punjab, said that around 250 Sikhs of Indian origin were taking shelter in the gurudwara near Kabul and that they were safe. "I met the Union minister Hardeep Puri Ji and requested for his help after which he talked to the external affairs minister and assured that the Indian origin Sikhs in Afghanistan will return to India after civilian flights restart," Hans Raj said.

Another group of 30 Indian citizens were left stranded at Bakhtar University hostel which has now been closed since the Taliban took control of the provinces of Afghanistan. While the professor had booked a ticket to India, he was unable to board the flight given the commotion at the Kabul International Airport. The EAM was in contact with the group and rescue operations have been promised for refugees who wish to leave Afghanistan.

Second Evacuation in Kabul

IAF's C-17 aircraft carrying nearly 150 nationals from Kabul landed in Jamnagar on Tuesday. The aircraft was carrying several Indian embassy officials as well as those working in Afghanistan. The Indian Embassy staff and their families had left Kabul amidst tensions over their safety following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. EAM S. Jaishankar urged everyone to provide accurate information about Indians stuck in Kabul through a dedicated hotline number of the MEA Afghanistan cell. Moreover, Jaishankar revealed that he would raise concerns about the situation in Afghanistan during his engagements at the United Nations on August 18 and 19.

Image Credits - UNSPLASH/PTI