'India In Wonderful Hands': US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Praises PM Modi, Govt's Polices

Eric Garcetti, the recently-appointed US Ambassador to India lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership on Tuesday asserting that "India is in such wonderful hands". Addressing a gathering, the US Ambassador to India appreciated the Modi government's policies in public as well as in the private sector, which according to him are the clear definition of the present growth of the country.

US Ambassador to India lauds PM Modi and his policies

Garcetti said, "India is in such wonderful hands. With your (PM Modi) leadership, with the transformative policies that you and this administration are implementing together with the public sector and private sector and with that community aspect that defines everything that is part of India's rise right now."

He added that the US-India relationship where it is at, is the most exciting nexus in the world. Elaborating the vision of both countries, Garcetti added that the vision of the US in India is not just about technological prowess, but about the values that undergird them. "We are the two democracies the oldest and the biggest which emphasise improving people's lives," he added.

#WATCH | Delhi | "India is in such wonderful hands. With your leadership, with the transformative policies that you and this administration are implementing together with the public sector and private sector and with that community aspect that defines everything that is part of… pic.twitter.com/9u3maSFXEK — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

Lauding India's participation at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, Eric Garcetti said that the conference which was held in the United States three weeks ago witnessed the biggest delegations from India for the first time in its history. More than 240 business tycoons across Indian states ranging from Real states, steel, telecom and agriculture background and more attended the summit, he informed.

Reiterating that 5G services are the future of technology, the US Ambassador to India informed that the American National Security Advisor is in preparation for Prime Minister's visit next month to Washington, DC. He added, "Collaborating intensely around critical emerging technologies. It's a technology that connects, protects and detects. We know that the backbone of this is 5G."

Who is Eric Garcetti?

Earlier in March 2023, the USA announced Eric Garcetti as its ambassador to India. He used to serve as former Los Angeles Mayor and President Joe Biden's close aid. Garcetti won the mandate by a vote of 52 to 42, a major victory for US President Joe Biden as well, who stuck by his political ally in the face of the allegations and the prolonged process that has left the world's most populous democracies without US representatives.

The 52-year-old Eric Garcetti is an American politician, four-time president of the Los Angeles City Council (2006–12) and then mayor of Los Angeles (2013–22). He grew up in the San Fernando Valley and received a BA in urban planning and political science as well as an MA in international affairs from Columbia University. Garcetti served as an officer in the US Navy Reserve for 12 years and is an avid jazz pianist and photographer. He is a member of the Democratic Party and was first elected in the 2013 election, then reelected in 2017. He served as the 42nd mayor of Los Angeles from 2013 until 2022 and was a member of the Democratic Party.