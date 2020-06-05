India Inches Close To Italy's COVID-19 Tally As Total Number Of Cases Reaches 2,26,770

The number of Coronavirus cases in India is inching closer to Italy's overall tally, as the country witnessed nearly 10,000 cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 2,26,770 while Italy's total tally stands at 2.34 lakh. However, a hint of positivity lies in the recovery rate which currently stands at 48.27% with over 5,000 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected COVID state followed by Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 80,229 after 2436 new novel coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Friday, June 5. At present, there are 42,215 active cases in the state. On Friday, Maharashtra registered its single-highest one-day death toll of 139 casualties. Meanwhile, the total toll of COVID-19 deaths stands at 6,348.

READ | Maharashtra Records Highest Single Day Spike In No. Of Deaths; COVID-19 Tally At 80229

In a press release by the Health Ministry on Friday, it has also informed that the number of government labs now stands increased to 507 and that of private labs stands increased to 217 (a total of 727 labs). 1,43,661 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cumulative samples tested to 43,86,379. The Centre has also provided states and Union Territories with 128.48 lakh N95 masks and 104.74 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to strengthen the health infrastructure.

READ | 'What A Failed Lockdown Looks Like:' Rahul Gandhi Repeats Attack On Centre's COVID Plan

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has also issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) following the Centre's 'Unlock 1' announcement. This includes guidelines for religious places, offices, hotels, shopping malls, restaurants and other hospitality services which are set to open on June 8.

Centre announces phase wise 'Unlock 1'

The MHA has stated that lockdown in containment zones will continue till June 30, allowing only essential activities and no movement of people in or out of it. The MHA has stated that all activities will be allowed in other areas except certain activities that will be allowed to restart in phases. It has also imposed a night curfew from 9:00 PM to 5 AM and banned international air travel, metro rails, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums and any functions or large gathering.

Phase 1: From June 8, religious places, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls will be allowed to reopen but will have to adhere to SOPs which will be issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 2: Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will be opened in consultation with respective states and Union Territories from July 2020. An SOP will be issued for the same by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 3: After further assessment of the prevalent COVID-19 conditions, resuming of international air travel, metros, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, social/political/sports/religious/cultural functions will be decided.

READ | At Global Vaccine Summit, PM Modi Affirms India's Capacity To Produce Vaccines At Low Cost

READ | NCP's Awhad Slams Troll Army For Criticising Rahul Gandhi Whose 'opinion Can't Be Ignored'