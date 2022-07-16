India Inches Towards Administering 2bn COVID Vaccine Doses; 27.6L Shots Left For Milestone

With the huge success of vaccination programme, India has now started inching towards administering a mammoth number of 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

As per information available on the CoWin platform, India now requires around 27.6 lakh shots to reach the milestone of 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses, indicating vast reach of the Indian vaccination programme in a limited time frame. As of now, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded over 199.72 crores, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

India's vaccination programme

The countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January 2021, with healthcare workers getting vaccinated in the first phase. Inoculation of frontline workers began on February 2, last year. The next phase of vaccination was initiated on March 1, last year, for senior citizens (over 60 years of age) and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

Vaccination for all people aged over 45 years began on April 1, last year. The Centre then decided to expand the ambit of vaccination campaign by allowing all adults to be vaccinated against Coronavirus from May 1, 2021 onwards.

On January 3, the inoculation drive was commended for adolescents aged between 15 and 18 years. India commenced administering precaution doses of COVID vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 on March 16 and also extracted the comorbidity clause making all people aged above 60 eligible for booster dose of COVID vaccine. On April 10, India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.

Centre announces free COVID booster doses

Now the government is providing free precautionary COVID-19 vaccine doses to all adults for 75-days starting from July 15 as part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Union minister Anurag Thakur informed that the government has decided to begin the 75-day special vaccination drive from July 15. This drive is aimed at boosting the uptake of precaution doses and will be conducted as part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. "India is celebrating 75 years of independence. On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, it has been decided that from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days, citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost", said Anurag Thakur.