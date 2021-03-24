India Inoculated Over 5 Cr Beneficiaries Against Coronavirus In 67 Days: Health Ministry

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHWF) informed on Wednesday that India has vaccinated more than 5 crore beneficiaries in its fight against Coronavirus. Health Ministry briefed that 5,00,75,162 beneficiaries have received the vaccination in the last 67 days and out of these, near 1 crore 30 lakh (including 1st and 2nd dose) are health care workers and near 1 crore 30 lakh are front line workers. Also, 2,12,03,700 beneficiaries, who are more than 60 years old and 45,65,369 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities have been inoculated so far.

Health Ministry in its official statement said, "India has crossed a significant milestone in the fight against the global pandemic. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5 Crore today. A total of 5,00,75,162 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today. These include 79,03,068 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 50,09,252 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 83,33,713 FLWs (1stdose), 30,60,060 FLWs (2nd dose), 2,12,03,700 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 45,65,369 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities."

India launched its COVID-19 vaccination program on January 16 (2021) to restrain the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Earlier, the Health Ministry informed that around 2,00,000 people were vaccinated on day 1 of the drive.

Ministry of Health informed that the country has reported 47 thousand 262 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total caseload to 1,17,34,058. The cumulative number of COVID-19 recoveries reached 1,12,05,160 as 23,907 people recovered in the last 24 hours. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) stated, as of now, a total of 23,64,38,861 samples have been tested for COVID-19. Out of these, 10 lakh 25 thousand 628 samples were tested on Tuesday.

(Picture Credit: PTI)