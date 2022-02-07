India Intensifies Crackdown On Dawood Ibrahim As NIA Files Fresh Case Against D-company

In a big development, sources told Republic TV on Monday that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a fresh case against the D-Company. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether D-Company head and terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and his associates have been named in the FIR.

As per reports, the central agency is likely to thoroughly probe multiple cases pertaining to this crime syndicate amid suspicion that Ibrahim continues to pump money through Hawala channels to create unrest across India.

Dawood Ibrahim's involvement in terrorism & Hawala network

Considered as a key figure in the Hawala network that operates in the Indian subcontinent, Dawood Ibrahim is also infamous for his alleged involvement in smuggling and gang wars. However, he gained notoriety when multiple blasts rocked Mumbai on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring more than 1400.

Along with his close aides, he allegedly escaped to Pakistan around the same time. The prosecution accused him of being the mastermind of the blasts. Despite the Indian government’s persistent efforts, Pakistan has stonewalled any chance of trying to reach Ibrahim.

In the meanwhile, he has been consistently linked to multiple terror organisations like the Lashkar-e-Taiba, which carried out several terror attacks in India over the years. One such prominent attack where Ibrahim has been accused of providing logistics is the 26/11 terror attack.

However, the accusations against him go beyond terrorism and extend to his involvement in the international betting and match-fixing syndicate. This includes the 2000 match-fixing controversy and the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing scandal.