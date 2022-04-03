India Invested Around $3 Bn In Afghanistan, Says Indian Ambassador To Turkmenistan

India's ambassador to Turkmenistan Dr Vidhu P Nair while speaking to news agency ANI has said that the Indian government has done an adequate amount of investment in Afghanistan. Dr VP Nair's statements come in light of India's President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to Turkmenistan to meet his counterpart. Soon after his arrival, President Kovind was welcomed with a guard of honour in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan.

Giving details about the investment of the Indian government in Afghanistan, Dr. VP Nair said that the country has invested around USD 3 billion in Afghanistan. He further added, "Turkmenistan, being the common border between the 2 countries, has also done a lot of investment, especially in infrastructure, like schools, hospitals, railways."

Sharing details about the meeting between the Indian President and the President of Turkmenistan, the Indian ambassador to Turkmenistan revealed that both countries had an intense discussion on concerns such as security and further added that both nations have agreed to co-operate with Afghanistan. He said, "India and Turkmenistan's common interest lies in Afghanistan, which is why synergy is important between the two nations. Both Presidents have agreed to cooperate in Afghanistan, especially in terms of security."

President Kovind in Turkmenistan

On Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind stated that the Chabahar port in Iran, developed by India, could be leveraged to boost India-Central Asian trade relations. President Ram Nath Kovind met with his Turkmenistan counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedow, at Oguzhar Palace in Ashgabat on Saturday. “The Chabahar port built by India in Iran could be used to improve trade between India and Central Asia,” the President stated. President Kovind went on to say that during the discussions, they emphasised the importance of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the Ashgabat Agreement on International Transport and Transit Corridor.

Both presidents recognised new areas of collaboration, such as disaster management, for which they signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Saturday. "I conveyed India's readiness to partner with Turkmenistan in its drive towards digitalisation. Space can be another area of mutually beneficial cooperation," President Kovind stated. He went on to say that the two countries has shared civilisational and cultural ties for generations.

