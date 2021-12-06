India Invites 11 Russian Governors To Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022: Sources

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin's crucial meeting, in another update, India has invited 11 governors of Far East Provinces of Russia to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2022 at Gandhinagar that seeks to attract investments in the state across sectors. The 10th edition of VGGS is scheduled to be held during January 10-12 which is based on the theme 'From Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

The Summit will see the participation of several heads of state and CEOs of multinational companies. Also, a large number of domestic investors are likely to participate in the Summit that will host flagship events on key national initiatives including PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, Renewable Energy, Electric Mobility, and Futuristic Technology and Innovation.

The first Vibrant Gujarat summit was organised when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of the State in 2003. In addition, the Summit is organised as the Gujarat government aims to scale up investments in the next-generation infrastructure, advanced technologies, startups and innovations, energy and digital networks, research and development, and more.

According to PTI reports, a senior Gujarat government official had informed that the Summit will not only provide a platform for B2B and B2G meetings but also for countries and states to organise seminars to promote and provide details on the investment opportunities in their region.

Modi-Putin meet

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to arrive in India today, December 6, and participate in the 21st annual India-Russia summit along with PM Modi. The face-to-face meeting comes after their last meet that was held on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in November 2019. According to reports India and Russia are set to ink a raft of pacts to further boost cooperation in key areas including defence, trade and investment, energy, and technology during the Summit.

While earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held the inaugural India-Russia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

(Image: AP/PTI)