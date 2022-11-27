India Invites Egypt's President As Chief Guest For 2023 Republic Day Celebrations

Quick links:
Image: ANI/PTI/Representative Image
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday. Notably, it is the first time that an Egyptian President will be the Chief Guest on India's Republic Day.
According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a formal invitation to al-Sisi which was handed over to the Egyptian President by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on October 16.
#BREAKING | Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to be the Chief Guest at Republic Day. The invitation was extended to the leader by PM Modi in October. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/1qAdbdsihs— Republic (@republic) November 27, 2022
It is worth mentioning that India had not invited any foreign dignitary as the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the press release, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, H.E. Mr. Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, will be the Chief Guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2023. This is the first time that the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt will be the Chief Guest at our Republic Day."
The Ministry of External Affairs further noted that India and Egypt enjoy 'warm and friendly relations' based on civilizational and deep-rooted people-to-people ties. "Both countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. Egypt has been invited as a ‘Guest Country’ during India’s Presidency of G-20 in 2022-23," the MEA said in a statement. It is pertinent to note that India will assume the G20 Presidency on December 1 this year.
|Year
|Guest Name
|Country
|1950
|President Sukarno
|Indonesia
|1951
|King Tribhuvan Bir Bikram Shah
|Nepal
|1952
|--
|--
|1953
|--
|--
|1954
|King Jigme Dorji Wangchuck
|Bhutan
|1955
|Governor-General Malik Ghulam Muhammad
|Pakistan
|1956
|
Chancellor of the Exchequer R. A. Butler
Chief Justice Kotaro Tanaka
|
United Kingdom
Japan
|1957
|Minister of Defence Georgy Zhukov
|Soviet Union
|1958
|Marshall Ye Jianying
|China
|1959
|Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip
|United Kingdom
|1960
|President Kliment Voroshilov
|USSR
|1961
|Queen Elizabeth II
|United Kingdom
|1962
|Prime Minister Viggo Kampmann
|Denmark
|1963
|King Norodom Sihanouk
|Cambodia
|1964
|Chief of Defence Staff Lord Louis Mountbatten
|United Kingdom
|1965
|Food and Agriculture Minister Rana Abdul Hamid
|Pakistan
|1966
|--
|--
|1967
|King Mohammed Zahir Shah
|Afghanistan
|1968
|
Prime Minister Alexei Kosygin
President Josip Broz Tito
|
Afghanistan
USSR
|1969
|Prime Minister of Bulgaria Todor Zhivkov
|Bulgaria
|1970
|King of the Belgians Baudouin
|Belgium
|1971
|President Julius Nyerere
|Tanzania
|1972
|Prime Minister Seewoosagur Ramgoolam
|Mauritius
|1973
|President Mobutu Sese Seko
|Zaire
|1974
|
President Josip Broz Tito
Prime Minister Sirimavo Ratwatte Dias Bandaranaike
|
SFR Yugoslavia
Sri Lanka
|1975
|President Kenneth Kaunda
|Zambia
|1976
|Prime Minister Jacques Chirac
|France
|1977
|First Secretary Edward Gierek
|Poland
|1978
|President Patrick Hillery
|Ireland
|1979
|Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser
|Australia
|1980
|President Valéry Giscard d'Estaing
|France
|1981
|President José López Portillo
|Mexico
|1982
|King Juan Carlos I
|Spain
|1983
|President Shehu Shagari
|Nigeria
|1984
|King Jigme Singye Wangchuck
|Bhutan
|1985
|President Raúl Alfonsín
|Argentina
|1986
|Prime Minister Andreas Papandreou
|Greece
|1987
|President Alan García
|Peru
|1988
|President Junius Jayewardene
|Sri Lanka
|1989
|General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh
|Vietnam
|1990
|Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth
|Mauritius
|1991
|President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom
|Maldives
|1992
|President Mário Soares
|Portugal
|1993
|Prime Minister John Major
|United Kingdom
|1994
|Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong
|Singapore
|1995
|President Nelson Mandela
|South Africa
|1996
|President Dr. Fernando Henrique Cardoso
|Brazil
|1997
|Prime Minister Basdeo Panday
|Trinidad and Tobago
|1998
|President Jacques Chirac
|France
|1999
|King Birendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev
|Nepal
|2000
|President Olusegun Obasanjo
|Nigeria
|2001
|President Abdelaziz Bouteflika
|Algeria
|2002
|President Cassam Uteem
|Mauritius
|2003
|President Mohammed Khatami
|Iran
|2004
|President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
|Brazil
|2005
|King Jigme Singye Wangchuck
|Bhutan
|2006
|King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud[
|Saudi Arabia
|2007
|President Vladimir Putin
|Russia
|2008
|President Nicolas Sarkozy
|France
|2009
|President Nursultan Nazarbayev
|Kazakhstan
|2010
|President Lee Myung Bak
|Republic of Korea
|2011
|President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono
|Indonesia
|2012
|Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra
|Thailand
|2013
|King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
|Bhutan
|2014
|Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
|Japan
|2015
|President Barack Obama
|United States
|2016
|President François Hollande
|France
|2017
|Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed
|United Arab Emirates
|2018
| Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah
Joko Widodo
Thongloun Sisoulith
Prime Minister Hun Sen
Najib Razak
President Htin Kyaw
Rodrigo Roa Duterte
Halimah Yacob
Prayuth Chan-ocha
Nguyễn Xuân Phúc
|
Brunei
Indonesia
Laos
Cambodia
Malaysia
Myanmar
Philippines
Singapore
Thailand
Vietnam
|2019
|President Cyril Ramaphosa
|South Africa
|2020
|President Jair Bolsonaro
|Brazil
|2021
|No guest due to Pandemic
|--