India Invites Egypt's President As Chief Guest For 2023 Republic Day Celebrations

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday. Notably, it is the first time that an Egyptian President will be the Chief Guest on India's Republic Day.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a formal invitation to al-Sisi which was handed over to the Egyptian President by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on October 16.

#BREAKING | Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to be the Chief Guest at Republic Day. The invitation was extended to the leader by PM Modi in October. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/1qAdbdsihs — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2022

It is worth mentioning that India had not invited any foreign dignitary as the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

'India and Egypt enjoy warm and friendly relations': MEA

In the press release, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, H.E. Mr. Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, will be the Chief Guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2023. This is the first time that the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt will be the Chief Guest at our Republic Day."

The Ministry of External Affairs further noted that India and Egypt enjoy 'warm and friendly relations' based on civilizational and deep-rooted people-to-people ties. "Both countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. Egypt has been invited as a ‘Guest Country’ during India’s Presidency of G-20 in 2022-23," the MEA said in a statement. It is pertinent to note that India will assume the G20 Presidency on December 1 this year.

