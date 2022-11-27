Last Updated:

India Invites Egypt's President As Chief Guest For 2023 Republic Day Celebrations

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in January, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday. Notably, it is the first time that an Egyptian President will be the Chief Guest on India's Republic Day. 

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a formal invitation to al-Sisi which was handed over to the Egyptian President by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on October 16.

It is worth mentioning that India had not invited any foreign dignitary as the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

'India and Egypt enjoy warm and friendly relations': MEA

In the press release, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, H.E. Mr. Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, will be the Chief Guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2023. This is the first time that the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt will be the Chief Guest at our Republic Day."

The Ministry of External Affairs further noted that India and Egypt enjoy 'warm and friendly relations' based on civilizational and deep-rooted people-to-people ties. "Both countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. Egypt has been invited as a ‘Guest Country’ during India’s Presidency of G-20 in 2022-23," the MEA said in a statement. It is pertinent to note that India will assume the G20 Presidency on December 1 this year. 

Here's a list of all the Chief Guests from different countries at the Republic Day celebrations till now

 Year  Guest Name  Country
 1950  President Sukarno  Indonesia
 1951  King Tribhuvan Bir Bikram Shah     Nepal
 1952  --  --
 1953  --  --
 1954  King Jigme Dorji Wangchuck  Bhutan
 1955  Governor-General Malik Ghulam Muhammad  Pakistan
 1956

 Chancellor of the Exchequer R. A. Butler

 Chief Justice Kotaro Tanaka  

 United Kingdom

Japan
 1957  Minister of Defence Georgy Zhukov    Soviet Union
 1958  Marshall Ye Jianying    China
 1959  Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip    United Kingdom
 1960  President Kliment Voroshilov  USSR
 1961  Queen Elizabeth II  United Kingdom
 1962  Prime Minister Viggo Kampmann    Denmark
 1963  King Norodom Sihanouk  Cambodia
 1964  Chief of Defence Staff Lord Louis Mountbatten    United Kingdom
 1965  Food and Agriculture Minister Rana Abdul Hamid  Pakistan
 1966  --  --
 1967  King Mohammed Zahir Shah    Afghanistan
 1968

 Prime Minister Alexei Kosygin

 President Josip Broz Tito

 Afghanistan

 USSR
 1969  Prime Minister of Bulgaria Todor Zhivkov  Bulgaria
 1970  King of the Belgians Baudouin    Belgium
 1971  President Julius Nyerere  Tanzania
 1972  Prime Minister Seewoosagur Ramgoolam  Mauritius
 1973  President Mobutu Sese Seko  Zaire
 1974

 President Josip Broz Tito

 Prime Minister Sirimavo Ratwatte Dias Bandaranaike

 SFR Yugoslavia

 Sri Lanka
 1975  President Kenneth Kaunda  Zambia
 1976  Prime Minister Jacques Chirac  France
 1977  First Secretary Edward Gierek  Poland
 1978  President Patrick Hillery  Ireland
 1979  Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser  Australia
 1980  President Valéry Giscard d'Estaing  France
 1981  President José López Portillo  Mexico 
 1982  King Juan Carlos I  Spain
 1983  President Shehu Shagari  Nigeria 
 1984  King Jigme Singye Wangchuck  Bhutan 
 1985  President Raúl Alfonsín   Argentina 
 1986  Prime Minister Andreas Papandreou  Greece
 1987  President Alan García  Peru
 1988  President Junius Jayewardene  Sri Lanka
 1989  General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh  Vietnam
 1990  Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth  Mauritius
 1991  President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom  Maldives
 1992  President Mário Soares  Portugal
 1993  Prime Minister John Major  United Kingdom
 1994  Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong  Singapore
 1995  President Nelson Mandela  South Africa
 1996  President Dr. Fernando Henrique Cardoso  Brazil
 1997  Prime Minister Basdeo Panday  Trinidad and Tobago
 1998  President Jacques Chirac  France
 1999  King Birendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev  Nepal
 2000  President Olusegun Obasanjo  Nigeria
 2001  President Abdelaziz Bouteflika  Algeria
 2002  President Cassam Uteem  Mauritius
 2003  President Mohammed Khatami  Iran
 2004  President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva  Brazil
 2005  King Jigme Singye Wangchuck  Bhutan
 2006  King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud[  Saudi Arabia
 2007  President Vladimir Putin  Russia
 2008  President Nicolas Sarkozy  France
 2009  President Nursultan Nazarbayev  Kazakhstan
 2010  President Lee Myung Bak  Republic of Korea
 2011  President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono  Indonesia
 2012  Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra  Thailand
 2013  King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck  Bhutan
 2014  Prime Minister Shinzo Abe  Japan
 2015  President Barack Obama  United States
 2016  President François Hollande  France
 2017  Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed  United Arab Emirates
 2018  Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah

 Joko Widodo

 Thongloun Sisoulith

 Prime Minister Hun Sen

 Najib Razak

 President Htin Kyaw

 Rodrigo Roa Duterte

 Halimah Yacob

 Prayuth Chan-ocha

 Nguyễn Xuân Phúc

 Brunei

 Indonesia

 Laos

 Cambodia

 Malaysia

 Myanmar

 Philippines

 Singapore

 Thailand

 Vietnam
 2019  President Cyril Ramaphosa    South Africa
 2020  President Jair Bolsonaro  Brazil 
 2021  No guest due to Pandemic  --

 

