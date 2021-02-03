India Invites Pakistani Envoys For COVID-19 Inoculation; Pak Govt Yet To Decide

On Tuesday, India invited Pakistan's diplomats for the phase-wise COVID-19 vaccination drive that is currently underway across the country. The government offered entire foreign diplomatic community-based in Delhi to get inoculated. However, Pakistan is yet to decide if its diplomats will take part in India’s vaccination drive.

The Indian government has reached out to several foreign diplomats in the past over its vaccination drive and discussed their way of dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. In December, last year, over 50 foreign envoys had travelled to Hyderabad to showcase India’s vaccine production centres at two biotech companies–Bharat Biotech and Biological E. During the one-day visit, the foreign envoys were briefed on India’s indigenous efforts for developing the COVID-19 vaccines, conducting its clinical trials and manufacturing the shots.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reportedly said in a release that India’s R&D facilities, manufacturing capacity, foreign collaborations, etc. in the fields of pharmaceuticals, including vaccine production, were highlighted…India is committed to partnering with all interested countries in vaccine-related efforts, in the service of humanity.

India's COVID Vaccination Rollout to Neighbours

After two successful vaccine 'dry run', India began its nationwide vaccination drive on January 16 and in the first phase over 41 lakh healthcare workers have been vaccinated. The country has gifted India-manufactured vaccines to its foreign counterparts and still continue to do so. Some of the countries who recently received the vaccines are Dubai, Algeria, Mauritius, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, etc. Countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, Maldives and Sri Lanka have already begun their vaccination drive from last two weeks using India gifted vaccines.

Pakistan to Receive 17 Million doses of COVISHIELD

Pakistan will receive 17 million doses of COVISHIELD through the COVAX route after it refused to directly procure Indian-made novel coronavirus vaccines. India has reportedly committed 100 lakh doses of vaccines to COVAX, a global initiative which aims at ensuring that middle and lower-income countries get timely access to COVID-19 vaccines. In a statement, Dr Faisal Sultan- the Special Assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister mentioned that 35-40% of these doses will be available in the first quarter of 2021 itself, while the rest will be supplied in the second half.

Happy to share that in addition to the 500,000 doses of Sinopharm, almost 7 million does of AstraZeneca to be made available in Q1 and given to the public free of cost! Pakistan’s vaccine drive starts next week, beginning with frontline healthcare workers. pic.twitter.com/6nJACx9aL7 — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) January 30, 2021

