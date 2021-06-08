'India Is A Major Destination For Defence Manufacturing': Rajnath Invites Swedish Firms

Leading Swedish defence companies were encouraged to set up production sites in India as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh promoted the country as a desirable location for investment in military equipment on Tuesday, June 8.The Union Minister said the government has implemented a series of reforms not only to help the defence needs of the country, but also global demands.

Union Minister said in a virtual conference, "Over the past few years, the Indian defence industry has been galvanized through progressive policy and procedural reforms which have catapulted the industry to serve not only Indian requirements but also meet global demand."

Rajnath Singh invites Swedish Defence majors

In the defence manufacturing sector, Rajnath Singh also discussed allowing up to 74 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) through the automated route and up to 100 percent through the government route. He claimed that the technology-centric FDI policy will allow Indian and Swedish companies to collaborate in the realm of specialized and proven military technologies.

He added, "Swedish firms such as SAAB already have a major presence in India and I am confident that other Swedish firms will find India as a major investment destination for defence manufacturing. There is a lot of scope for Sweden and Indian defence Industries for co-production and co-development. Indian industry can also supply components to Swedish industries."

Rajnath Singh addresses virtual conference

To capitalize on the 'Make in India' strategy, he said international OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) can set up manufacturing plants on their own or in conjunction with Indian enterprises through joint ventures or technology agreements. Singh stated that India has a large defence industrial base, with 41 ordnance factories and nine defence public sector companies, as well as increasing private industries backed by an eco-system of over 12,000 micro, small, and medium businesses.

India has a vibrant shipbuilding industry, with an ecosystem of world-class public and commercial shipbuilding enterprises, said Defence Minister. He asserted that the ships built by Indian shipyards are of international quality and are incredibly cost-effective. He noted, "The Mission - 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' or 'Self-Reliant India' of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is about producing cost-effective quality products and in its core has the motto - 'Make in India' and 'Make for the World'."

Picture Credit: PIB