'India Is A Part Of Me': Google CEO Sundar Pichai After Receiving Padma Bhushan Award

India's Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu handed over the Padma Bhushan award-- the third-highest civilian award in India to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on Friday (local time) in San Francisco.

After receiving 'Padma Bhushan' award, Sundar Pichai said that he is "deeply grateful" to the Indian government and people for the "immense honour". "I am deeply grateful to the Indian government and the people of India for this immense honour. It is incredibly meaningful to be honoured in this way by the country that shaped me," the Google CEO said while India's third-highest civilian award.

Delighted to hand over Padma Bhushan to CEO @Google & Alphabet @sundarpichai in San Francisco.



Sundar’s inspirational journey from #Madurai to Mountain View, strengthening 🇮🇳🇺🇸economic & tech. ties, reaffirms Indian talent’s contribution to global innovation pic.twitter.com/cDRL1aXiW6 — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) December 2, 2022

"India is a part of me. I carry it with me wherever I go. (Unlike this beautiful award which I will keep somewhere safe)," the 50-year-old Pichai said. "I was fortunate to grow up in a family that cherished learning and knowledge, with parents who sacrificed a lot to make sure I had opportunities to explore my interests," he added.

The Google CEO said, "Prime Minister Modi’s Digital India vision has certainly been an accelerator for that progress and I’m proud that Google continues to invest in India, partnering with governments, businesses, and communities over two transformative decades."

'Pichai's journey reaffirms Indian talent's contribution': Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Taking to his Twitter, India's Ambassador to the US, Sandhu said that he was delighted to hand over the Padma Bhushan award to Sundar Pichai. Adding further he lauded the "inspirational" journey of Pichai from India's Madurai to the US' Mountain View.

"Sundar’s inspirational journey from Madurai to Mountain View, strengthening India and the US economic & technological ties reaffirms Indian talent’s contribution to global innovation," Sandhu tweeted.

"He has been making commendable efforts towards making digital tools, and skills accessible to across various segments of the society in different parts of the globe," the Indian Ambassador said, PTI reported.

Recalling PM Modi’s vision of technology that combines 3Ss - speed, simplicity and service, Sandhu hoped that Google would make full use of the digital revolution happening in India.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier this year, Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella were announced as the recipients of the Padma Bhushan award.

(With inputs from PTI)