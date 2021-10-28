India Is A Peace-loving Country But Ready To Face Any Challenge If Needed: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, October 28, addressed the staff of the Terminal Ballistic Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Panchkula after inaugurating a testing facility associated with warheads. Speaking at the event, Defence Minister said that India has been a peace-loving country and will only react in conflict when the country's peace is disturbed. Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sandeep Singh was present on the occasion.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, said, "India has always been a peace-loving country and still is. It is against our values to start any dispute from our end. But if the need arises, our country is ready to face any challenge".

He further briefed on the changes observed in various security parameters in India. Citing APJ Abdul Kalam's words of strength, Singh said that Kalam stated there is no place for fear in a Nation and so efforts are made to make India so powerful to face any country looking into their eye.

Rajnath Singh hails TBRL's achievements

Stating that the country is proud to have scientists who focuses on their work rather than publicity, Defence Minister said, “I feel proud to be among you today at TBRL as we shall always be indebted to you. I am sure this will soon be a world-class facility because earlier it was a two-room unit and is now a premier testing facility for evaluating armaments".

Further emphasizing the need to support private industries, Rajnath informed, “PM Modi has repeatedly stated that the grenade designed by TBRL is not only best of its kind but also cost-effective. I congratulate TBRL for designing a grenade whose functional reliability is 99.9 per cent. All this is a signal of our technological prowess and that indigenous systems are being inducted into our military at a regular pace".

Rajnath Singh said there is a need to strengthen forecasting, as the warfare strategy of today is very dynamic and the technology interface in it will increase with each passing day.

While, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said in Chandigarh, “We have challenges at our borders and to meet them, we need technology. Our adversaries are using technology in warfare. We also need to do so.”

(Image: ANI)