India Is Among Nations With Highest Vaccine Confidence, UNICEF Report Finds

Today, UNICEF India published the organisation's "The State of the World's Children 2023: For Every Child, Vaccination" globe flash report, emphasising the importance of childhood immunisation. The World's Children 2023 report lists India as one of the nations with the highest vaccine confidence in the world. Cynthia McCaffery, UNICEF India's representative talked about the report.

The State of the World’s Children 2023 report highlights India as ''one of the countries with the highest vaccine confidence in the world. This is a recognition of the Government of India’s political and social commitment and demonstrates that the #largestvaccinesdrive during the pandemic has paid off in building confidence and strengthening systems for routine immunization to vaccinate every child”.

About the Report

The report is based on the most recent information gathered by The Vaccine Confidence Project (London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine) and disseminated by UNICEF. According to the report, out of the 55 countries examined, only China, India, and Mexico saw improvements or a stable assessment of the value of childhood vaccinations. Vaccine confidence marks a decline in over a third of the countries which have been studied, for eg: The Republic of Korea, Papua New Guinea, Ghana, Senegal and Japan after the start of the pandemic. The report warns of the growing threats of vaccine hesitancy due to factors such as access to misleading information and declining trust in the efficacy of the vaccines.

The global drop in vaccination confidence coincides with the most persistent decline in childhood immunisation in 30 years, which was fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a significant impact on the entire world and caused a substantial number of fatalities. The pandemic interrupted childhood vaccination almost all around the world making children vulnerable to the disease at an alarming level due to increasing demands of health systems to help the people suffering from COVID.

The report also says that a total of 67 million children missed out on vaccinations between the year 2019-2021. It further mentions vaccination levels decreased in 112 countries. In 2022 the number of children paralysed by polio was up 16 per cent year-on-year 2022. The number of children paralysed by polio increased eightfold between the three years from 2019 to 2021 and the preceding three years, underscoring the importance of continuing immunisation campaigns.

A statement issued by UNICEF also says that despite an increase in the number of children who are not vaccinated, India was able to arrest the backslide and bring down the number to 2.7 million, which represents a smaller proportion of India’s under-5 child population given its size and world’s largest birth cohort. This achievement can be attributed to sustained evidence-based catch-up campaigns started by the government, which include Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI), continued provision of comprehensive primary healthcare services, a strong immunisation programme and dedicated healthcare workers. Progress is being made to reach the last mile and the last child.

The statement also mentioned that new data produced for the report by the International Centre For Equity in Health found that in the poorest households, 1 in 5 children are not vaccinated. While amongst the wealthiest, 1 in 20 are not vaccinated. It was revealed that the most unvaccinated children lived in hard-to-reach communities, slums, and rural areas. A lot of cases show that their mothers have not been able to attend school and have little to no say in their families. Challenges are greatest in low and middle-income countries where about 1 in 10 children in Urban areas are not vaccinated with even a single dose and 1 in 6 in rural areas is not vaccinated. In upper-middle-income countries, there is no disparity in terms of vaccination between Urban and Rural children.