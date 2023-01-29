PM Modi Lauds India's Free Debate Culture During Mann Ki Baat; 'Mother Of Democracy'

While sharing his thoughts during the first "Mann ki Baat" of 2023, PM Narendra Modi shared a preview from the book, ‘India: The Mother of Democracy.’

"India is the largest democracy in the world, and we Indians are also proud that our country is also the mother of democracy. Democracy is in our veins; it is in our culture. It has also been an integral part of our functioning for centuries. We are a democratic society by nature," said PM Modi.

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the book "India: The Mother of Democracy," prepared and published by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR). Addressing the nation, the PM said that the roots of democracy can be traced in India to as early as the 4th century. He further outlined the diverse culture of India and its civilization.

India is the Mother of Democracy. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/S0hGQAOT7i

The prime minister addressed a broad range of topics at the last Mann Ki Baat in December 2022, emphasising the importance of maintaining the cleanliness of the Ganga as well as the G-20 presidency.