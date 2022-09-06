'India Is Our Friend': Bangladesh PM Hasina Meets PM Modi; Receives Ceremonial Welcome

On the second day of her 4-day India visit, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Bangladesh PM at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was also present. In her address, PM Hasina referred to India as a friend and thanked Modi and the citizens for continued cooperation between both countries. Any problem can be solved through friendship, she stressed. She further called for overall economic development.

"India is our friend. Whenever I come to India, it's pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our liberation war. We have a friendly relationship, we are cooperating with each other. I am thankful for the contribution of India and Indians and I would like to thank Indians on the behalf of people of Bangladesh," she said

PM Hasina further said, "Our main focus is to develop our people's federation, poverty alleviation, and economy. With all these issues, I feel our 2 countries work together so that people not only in India and Bangladesh but across South Asia can get better lives. That's our main focus. I hope that it'll be a very fruitful discussion and our main aim is to develop economically and also fulfill the basic needs of our people - that we will be able to do. With friendship, you can solve any problem. So, we always do that".

PM Shiekh Hasina meets PM Modi & receives ceremonial welcome

Notably, Bangladesh PM is set to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today. Apart from it, she will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sheikh Hasina's 4-Day India visit

In Shiekh Hasina's four-day trip to India, she will discuss opportunities for commerce and investment as well as connectivity, energy, and food security. Referring to Hasina’s visit, Bangladesh's Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday stated that seven accords are anticipated to be signed between Bangladesh and India in fields including water management, railways, and science and technology. Hasina's delegation includes Foreign Minister Momen, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, Liberation War Minister A K M Mozammel Haq, and Mashiur AKM Rahman.

In regards to culture, business, language, political history, as well as religion, Bangladesh and India have a lot in common. Even though India played a crucial role in Bangladesh's independence, ties between New Delhi and Dhaka have never been particularly cordial or trouble-free. Further, the visit of PM Modi to Dhaka has improved ties between the two nations. Several agreements have been made in recent years between the nations in both the diplomatic and economic spheres.

One of the most noteworthy resources that the two nations share is rivers. Given that India and Bangladesh share 54 rivers, the subject of water management and distribution is a top priority for bilateral cooperation between Delhi and Dhaka. Seven of these rivers have been chosen by the two nations as the top priority for the framework of water-sharing agreements.

