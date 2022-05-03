'India Is Unstoppable, Its Time On World Stage Has Come' Avers PM Modi's Special Advisor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special advisor and a renowned strategic affairs expert, Deepak Vohra, has said that India is the youngest nation in the world and it is unstoppable. He said that the country’s time on the world stage has come.

While delivering a speech at the 7th Professor Sarat Mahanta Memorial Lecture on Sunday at the Royal Global University in Guwahati, Deepak Vohra said that the world needs India more than India needs the world.

According to the former diplomat, India is well-positioned to lead the world in addressing the fundamental concerns that humanity faces today, including health, climate instability, and economic recovery through free and open seas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special advisor Deepak Vohra said, “The pace of change in geopolitics and geoeconomics is the fastest it has been in the last one hundred years. The much-hyped ‘China dream’ has faded and far from being a global development partner, China is now a ‘universal threat’. Many developing nations, including those in India’s neighbourhood, have woken up to this threat and want India to bail them out.”

Deepak Vohra led the audience on a journey from the difficult years and decades following India's independence when it had to beg for food and mortgage its gold reserves to the present day when international leaders look to India for leadership.

Deepak Vohra further added, “We stumbled and fell when the pandemic hit us, but we picked ourselves up and tackled it head-on very successfully.”

He went on to say that India has overcome the massive health problem posed by the Coronavirus and will emerge as a global health hyperpower soon.

'India is getting ahead in hyper technology' says Deepak Vohra

“The world is now marveling at India’s capacity to meet all ambitious targets, be it vaccinating our people or meeting green energy targets, ahead of schedule. India is getting ahead in hyper-technology that will soon drive the world. We have made tremendous strides in digitization and have recorded the highest number of digital transactions in the world. We have the highest pace of constructing highways in the world and will achieve other social targets like supplying potable water to every household very soon,” Deepak Vohra said.

“We are Indians not because we reside in India, but because India lives in us,” PM Modi’s special advisor Deepak Vohra said to the reverberating applause from the audience comprising of politicians, top state officials, professionals, and civil society leaders. He added that India has set goals for itself and Indians have to come together and work unitedly to achieve the targets.

Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika also spoke on the occasion of the 7th Professor Sarat Mahanta Memorial Lecture on Sunday.