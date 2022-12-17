'India Is Very Strong Now': Tibetan Prez-in-exile Penpa Tsering's Message To China

President of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Sikyong Penpa Tsering reiterated on Saturday that Tibet stands with India. He also cautioned China that India has become stronger and is not what it was in the 1960s.

On December 9, Indian Army jawans and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector. The face-off led to injuries on both sides. The recent incident took place amid the 30-month-long border standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Tsering said, "What is China's thinking behind it? The irritating thing that they are doing is of no use to anyone."

"Like Prime Minister Modi said expansionism is not a thing of today. India is not what it was in the 1960s. India is very strong now militarily as well as economically. We support India's stand," Sikyong said.

Tibetan Prez-in-exile avers Dalai Lama's stance on Tawang clash

On Friday, the Tibetian President-in-exile said that His Holiness Dalai Lama does not appreciate violence and is a proponent of peace. He also stated that Tibet stands with India.

"His Holiness Dalai Lama is a proponent of peace and non-violence. Any kind of violence (is) not appreciated by his Holiness. From the perspective of His Holiness, having devolved all his political and administrative responsibility to the elected leadership, His Holiness makes it a point to not comment on political issues. But it does not mean in any way that His Holiness is supporting violence...We stand with the Government of India and the people of the country," Tsering said.

He added, "It would be very very difficult for China to win the confidence of the people and leadership of India."

Further, he stated that India has traditionally been a peaceful country and has never provoked other nations. India's position has always been defensive, Sikyong said.