'India Is Vibrant & Successful Democracy': Law Min Rijiju Amid Executive Vs Judiciary Row

Amid the tussle between the government and the judiciary over the collegium system, Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that he cannot see the difference between the two as their purpose is to give justice to citizens.

"I cannot see the difference between the government and the judiciary. The purpose of the executive and judiciary is to give justice to citizens. It is necessary for the people in the judiciary, legal fraternity and citizens to know the thinking of the government and its efforts to improve the justice system," Rijiju said.

The Union Law Minister also said that India is a vibrant and successful democracy. The appointment of judges to the high courts and Supreme Court has become a flashpoint between the Executive and the Judiciary.

While Rijiju has called the collegium system to appoint judges as something "alien" to the Constitution, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has questioned the apex court for knocking down the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act (NJAC) and a related Constitutional amendment.

By bringing the NJAC law, the government had desired to topple the collegium system which came into being in 1992.

The top court has questioned the Centre for the delay in clearing the appointments of high court and Supreme Court judges.

Rijiju endorses retd judge's remarks that SC 'hijacked' Constitution by deciding to appoint judges itself

On Sunday, Rijiju endorsed the views of a retired high court judge who said the Supreme Court "hijacked" the Indian Constitution by deciding to appoint judges itself.

In the clip shared by the law minister, former Delhi High Court judge R S Sodhi is heard saying that the right to frame laws lies with Parliament and the top court cannot frame laws.

"... Whether you can amend the Constitution? Only Parliament will amend Constitution. But here I feel the Supreme Court for the first time 'hijacked' the Constitution. After 'hijacking' they (SC) said that we will appoint (judges) ourselves and the government will have no role in it," Justice Sodhi said in Hindi.

The law minister tweeted, "Actually majority of the people have similar sane views. It's only those people who disregard the provisions of the Constitution and mandate of the people think that they are above the Constitution of India."

Voice of a Judge...

Real beauty of Indian Democracy is- it's success. People rule themselves through their representatives.

Elected representatives represent the interests of the People & make laws. Our Judiciary is independent and our Constitution is Supreme. pic.twitter.com/PgSaqfZdDX — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 21, 2023

"Real beauty of Indian Democracy is its success. People rule themselves through their representatives. Elected representatives represent the interests of the People & make laws. Our Judiciary is independent and our Constitution is Supreme," the minister tweeted.