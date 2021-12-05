India-Israel Free Trade Agreement To Be Concluded By June 2022: Ambassador Naor Gilon

Israel Ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Saturday said that the free trade agreement (FTA) between Jerusalem and New Delhi will conclude by June 2022. While speaking to ANI, Gilon said that there was an agreement during EAM S Jaishankar’s visit to Israel to reintensify discussions with aim of concluding it in June.

“It’s a negotiation… We’re working on it and are hopeful that by June as we put it as a target date, we will conclude it,” the ambassador added.

It is to mention that the first round of negotiations and talks on FTA was held in 2010, however, the deal came out as elusive. But, back in October Jaishankar met his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid in Jerusalem and discussed matters of bilateral interest. Following the meet, Jaishankar announced that India and Israel have agreed on the resumption of FTA negotiations.

“Talks will start in November and they (officials) are very confident that they’d be able to conclude negotiations by next June,” EAM had said.

Lapid, on the other hand, had also said that the FTA will be finalised as fast as possible in the interest of both sides. He added that India and Israel are continuing with policy connections. “We have seen in India a very important ally for many years. India also brings with her new opportunities for cooperation,” Lapid said.

During the last round of talks, the two nations had explored the possibility of a limited trade deal or a Preferential Trade Agreement for about 200 goods, which had also not been concluded. India and Israel had also agreed to mutually recognise each other’s vaccination process “in principle”. The two ministers even discussed further cooperation in the areas of water and agriculture.

India-Israel relations

It is worth mentioning that India and Israel will complete 30 years of the establishment of full diplomatic relations next year. New Delhi considers Jerusalem an essential companion as it is hugely reliant on the latter for high technology and defence equipment. The two nations have also elevated their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during the historic visit of PM Narendra Modi to Israel in July 2017.

At present both India and Israel cooperate in the fields of agriculture, trade, defence, S&T, culture and education inter alia. The relationship between the two countries has focused on expanding knowledge-based partnership, which includes collaboration in innovation and research, including boosting the 'Make in India' initiative.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: @PMO/TWITTER