'India-Israel Ties Targeted, Both Sides Investigating': Envoy Dr Ron Malka On Delhi Blast

Republic Media Network's Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor on Saturday spoke exclusively to Dr Ron Malka, Isreal's Ambassador to India a day after an IED blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi. "As of now, we suspect this is a terror attack targeting the Israeli embassy. The investigation is still ongoing and eventually, they will find out," he said.

'Some people might not like India-Israel friendship': Dr Ron Malka

"We (Israeli ambassadors) generally know that our enemy considers us as the target, so we are always prepared and alert. Lately, due to some incidents around the world, some of which are connected to Israel, we have raised the level of alert. Very important to mention is this attack was conducted exactly when we celebrated the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Israel," Dr Ron Malka said.

When asked whether the friendship between the two countries was the target, the Israel Ambassador said, "It is one of the options because it does not seem like a coincidence but we know that the relations between India and Israel are strengthening from day to day and there might be some people who do not like it. But all other options are also there as the investigation is still underway."

Asked whether Israel would send its investigators to probe the incident, Dr Ron Malka said, "There is always a collaboration between Israel and India in many aspects especially terrorism and counter-terrorism. We not only share values and interests but also threats. India and Israel can be a shining example of how countries can collaborate which makes us much more efficient in such situations. We trust the Indian authorities to take all action need."

IED blast near Israel Embassy in New Delhi

Meanwhile, a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell on Saturday morning visited the spot near the Israeli Embassy where an IED blast took place, officials said. The Special Cell is probing the blast that occurred on Friday evening in the heart of the national capital and collecting evidence as part of the investigation, they said.

The Delhi Police said that the improvised explosive device (IED) went off at 5.05 pm and no one was injured and there was no damage to any property. An envelope addressed to the Israeli Embassy and containing a note was found at the site of the blast, sources had said on Friday.

They said the envelope was addressed to embassy officials but did not divulge any further details including the content of the note. The blast took place when President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present a few kilometres away at the Beating Retreat ceremony at the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations.

