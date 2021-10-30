India-Israel To Work Together On 10-year Roadmap In Defence Sector, Affirms Centre

India and Israel have agreed to form a task force to develop a 10-year strategy for identifying new areas of collaboration, the Ministry of Defence announced in a statement on October 29.

The 15th meeting of the India-Israel Joint Working Group (JWG) on Bilateral Defense Cooperation was conducted on October 27 in Tel Aviv, according to the statement. Dr. Ajay Kumar, the Defence Secretary, and Major General (Retired) Amir Eshel, the Director-General of Israel's Ministry of Defense, co-chaired the meeting.

For almost two decades, Israel has been one of India's top four arms suppliers, with the United States, Russia, and France, with annual military shipments valued at around $1 billion. The next-generation Barak-8 surface-to-air missile systems are presently being inducted into the Indian armed forces as part of three collaborative DRDO-Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) projects totalling over Rs 30,000 crore. The Joint Working Group (JWG) is the top committee between India's Ministry of Defence and Israel's Ministry of Defense, tasked with reviewing and guiding all aspects of bilateral defence cooperation.

Co-chairs were briefed on the progress of the SWG and R&D

Military-to-military activities, including drills and industry cooperation, were discussed by the two sides. According to the Ministry of Defence, the Co-chairs were also briefed on the progress of the Sub Working Groups (SWG) on Defence Procurement and Production, as well as Research and Development. It was also resolved to construct a SWG on Defense Industry Cooperation, and a Terms of Reference was signed by both parties in this regard. The development of this SWG would allow for more efficient use of bilateral resources, more effective technology flow, and the sharing of industrial capacities. According to the statement, it was also decided to organise the Service level Staff talks in a certain time period.

India has previously purchased a variety of Israeli weapon systems, including Phalcon AWACS (airborne warning and control systems), Heron, Searcher-II, and Harop drones, as well as Barak anti-missile defence systems and Spyder quick-reaction anti-aircraft missile systems. Israeli missiles and precision-guided munitions, ranging from Python and Derby air-to-air missiles to Crystal Maze and Spice-2000 bombs, have also been acquired. In February of last year, Indian Mirage-2000 jets deployed Spice-2000 penetration bombs to strike the JeM complex in Balakot, Pakistan.

On the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow next week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with his Israeli counterpart, Naftali Bennett.

The meeting between PM Modi and Bennett comes after External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar issued an offer to Netanyahu to visit India on Modi's behalf during his visit to Israel last week. Modi's invitation to Bennett made news in Israel, as it was regarded as a hint from New Delhi that it was willing to engage with Israel's new government.

Image: AP/PTI