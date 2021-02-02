India Issues Advisory To Its Citizens In Myanmar After Military Coup; Flights Rescheduled

A day after a military coup in neighbouring Myanmar, India Embassy in Yangon has issued an advisory to Indian citizens in Myanmar to avoid unnecessary travel and take due precautions. Air India flight on Yangon-New Delhi sector has also been rescheduled following the recent developments. This comes after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that it is monitoring the situation closely.

The de-facto ruler Myanmar - Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other senior officials were detained by the military, in an apparent coup. After detaining the leaders, Myanmar military declared a state of emergency in the country for one year, and currently, the state power has been handed over to Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing, while Myanmar's first Vice-President Myint Swe will serve as the acting president of the country. It must be noted that the whereabouts of the leaders are still unknown.

MEA's statement

Expressing deep concern on the developments in Myanmar after the military coup in the neighbouring country, India on Monday said that it believes that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. "We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern. India has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar. We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely," the ministry's statement read.

What does the military claims?

The military claims that the arrest was made because of widespread assertions made against NLD over election fraud allegations in last year's elections. Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior leaders were taken into custody on the day when the new parliamentary session was scheduled, after elections last November.

Meanwhile, television signals have been effectively cut across the country, as are phone and internet access in the national capital Naypyitaw. While intra-city travel is not banned, intra-state travel has been restricted and all passenger flights grounded. Phone service in other parts of the country have also been disengaged and internet access is reported to be patchy in some less volatile and violence-prone areas of the country.

The cities are barricaded with barbed wires, concrete roadblocks and military units have begun to appear outside government buildings such as City Halls with armoured tanks and soldiers deployed in Yangon, the largest and most populous city in the country. ATMs, restaurant and grocery shops are overcrowded as panic buying sets in, despite a large looming fear of Covid-19 infection.

