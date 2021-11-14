India Issues Fresh List Of Banned Firms After Lifting Ban On Dealings With AgustaWestland

Days after lifting the ban on dealings with AgustaWestland, the Ministry of Defence on Sunday came out with a fresh list of firms that have been banned, debarred or suspended from doing business with the military. In the list, which has 21 firms in different categories, the names of both AgustaWestland and Leonardo have been excluded.

Ban on dealing with AgustaWestland lifted

Defence Ministry had lifted the ban dealings with the Italian defence major with conditions. As per the decision, the investigation against the company by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate would continue. “The company would also not be allowed to make any financial claims from the Government of India based on any agreements signed earlier and it will have to start afresh after the ban is lifted,” sources said.

Sources said that the decision was made by the defence ministry based on the request made by the Italian firm and consulting the Law Ministry and other agencies.

What is the AgustaWestland scam?

The Congress-led UPA government in 2010 signed the contract worth Rs 3,600 crores to procure 12 AgustaWestland AW101 helicopters. It was alleged that bribes were paid to middlemen and even politicians in the procurement.

The scam was first unearthed in Italy when the CEO of AgustaWestland Bruno Spagnolini was arrested by Italian authorities for bribing middlemen to secure the deal with the Indian Air Force (IAF). In 2013, an investigation began into allegations of bribery and corruption involving several senior officials and the helicopter manufacturer. Thereafter, the deal was cancelled in 2014 by the Congress-led government.

The case is presently being probed by both CBI and ED.

(With ANI inputs)