India-Japan 2+2 Dialogue Of Defence And Foreign Ministers Deepens Strategic Ties

India and Japan on Saturday held their inaugural foreign and defence ministerial dialogue with an aim to give further momentum to their special strategic partnership, particularly in the maritime domain. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar led the Indian delegation while the Japanese side was headed by Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Minister of Defence Taro Kono, officials have said.

Talks on Indo-Pacific security

Rajnath Singh held talks with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on a range of strategic issues, including the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and ways to further boost bilateral security cooperation. The meeting took place ahead of the first edition of defence and foreign ministerial talks between the two countries. Officials said Singh and Kono deliberated on various key facets of Indo-Japan defence and security cooperation as well as reviewed the evolving security scenario in the Indo-Pacific region.

India-Japan 2 plus 2 - converging interests



EAM @DrSJaishankar and RM @rajnathsingh met with their Japanese counterparts @moteging and @tarokonomp at the inaugural 🇮🇳-🇯🇵 Foreign and Defence Ministers 2+2 Dialogue. pic.twitter.com/31iAvGDGTW — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 30, 2019

🇮🇳-🇯🇵| Adding greater depth to a special relationship.



EAM @DrSJaishankar met with his Japanese counterpart @moteging ahead of the inaugural India-Japan “2+2”. The leaders reviewed the varied aspects of the special strategic partnership between the two countries. pic.twitter.com/6PAuBow0N0 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 30, 2019

New mechanism for deepening relations

The talks under the new framework are taking place following a decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during the 13th India-Japan annual summit last year. The two leaders decided to institute the new mechanism for further deepening bilateral security and defence cooperation and bring greater depth to the special strategic and global partnership between the two countries. In the talks, the two sides exchanged views on the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and resolved to work for achieving shared objective of peace, prosperity and progress in the region. The meeting also deliberated on various key facets of Indo-Japan defence and security cooperation.

