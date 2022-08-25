India, Japan 2+2 Dialogue On September 8; Foreign And Defence Ministers To Hold Talks

India and Japan are all set to hold their next edition of the 2+2 dialogue among their defence and foreign ministers on September 8, 2022, where they are expected to deliberate over a range of key issues concerning bilateral cooperation and the Indo-Pacific situation among others, reported PTI.

Speaking over the same, people familiar with the development said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be visiting Tokyo next month to take part in the 2+2 dialogue with their Japanese counterparts. On the other hand, the Japanese delegation will be headed by Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada.

In the 2+2 dialogue, the two sides are expected to deliberate on ways to further expand bilateral cooperation in the areas of defence and security besides taking stock of the developments in the Indo-Pacific, the people familiar with the 2+2 dialogue said.

This is the second round of dialogue between both countries as the first India-Japan 2+2 dialogue was held in New Delhi in November 2019. It was initiated to deepen bilateral security and defence cooperation and further bring greater depth to the special strategic and global partnership between the two nations.

It is pertinent to note that the dialogue is taking place almost five months after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in March this year arrived in India for the annual India-Japan Summit. During his visit, he also announced an investment target of five trillion Yen (Rs 3,20,000 crore) in India over the next five years.

PM Modi likely to arrive in Japan

While no official confirmation has been received so far, it is being said that dialogue comes weeks before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan for attending the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The state funeral has been scheduled for September 27 in Tokyo, three weeks after the dialogue.

After being shot on July 8 in the Japanese city of Nara, Abe died at a local hospital on the same day after he was shot at a political campaign event

