India, Japan To Hold Naval Exercise 'JIMEX' In North Arabian Sea From Sept 26 To 28

The Indian and Japanese navies will hold the 4th edition of their bilateral exercise in the North Arabian Sea from September 26-28 in a ‘non-contact at-sea-only format’, in view of COVID-19 restrictions.

The India-Japan Maritime bilateral exercise 'JIMEX' is conducted biennially between the Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) and commenced in January 2012 with special focus on maritime security cooperation. The last edition of JIMEX was conducted in October 2018 off Visakhapatnam in the Bay of Bengal.

Naval cooperation between India and Japan has increased in scope and complexity over the years. Advanced level of operations and exercises planned during JIMEX-20 are indicative of the continued upswing in Indo-Japanese defence relations and continued efforts by both Governments to work closely for a more secure, open and inclusive global commons, in accordance with international regulations, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Friday.

#JIMEX, Japan-India Maritime Exercise, will be commenced on 26 Sep 2020. Another example of bilateral efforts to secure a free, open, and inclusive #IndoPacific.https://t.co/A0UrReaUCv pic.twitter.com/OZABZs5GUS — Embassy of Japan in India (@JapaninIndia) September 25, 2020

According to the Ministry, JIMEX 20 will showcase a high degree of inter-operability and joint operational skills through the conduct of a multitude of advanced exercises, across the spectrum of maritime operations. Multi-faceted tactical exercises involving weapon firings, cross deck helicopter operations and complex surface, anti-submarine, and air warfare drills will consolidate coordination developed by the two navies.

READ | CAG Slams Indian Navy For Failing To Conclude Contract To Procure LPDs

Participants in JIMEX

Indigenously built stealth destroyer INS Chennai, Teg Class stealth frigate INS Tarkash, and Fleet Tanker INS Deepak, under the command of Rear Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet, will represent the Indian Navy.

The JMSDF will be represented by ships Kaga, an Izumo Class Helicopter Destroyer and Ikazuchi, a guided-missile destroyer, led by Rear Admiral Konno Yasushige, Commander Escort Flotilla – 2 (CCF - 2). In addition to ships, P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft, integral helicopters, and fighter aircraft will also participate in the exercise.

"JIMEX 20 will further enhance the cooperation and mutual confidence between the two navies and fortify the long-standing bond of friendship between the two countries," the Defence Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga and shared views on India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Exercises with Australia

The Indo-Japanese exercise comes just days after the Indian Navy carried similar drills with Australia. The two-day Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Royal Australian Navy concluded on September 24 in the East Indian Ocean region.

The guided-missile destroyer HMAS Hobart sailed alongside ships INS Sahyadri and Karmuk, from the Indian Navy. Together they practised maritime manoeuvres, communication and aviation drills and maritime warfare serials.

As per reports, India may invite Australia to be part of the next 'Malabar' naval exercise — one of the most high profile naval exercises in the Indo-Pacific — conducted with the United States and Japan. Australia’s inclusion in the trilateral exercise is only a matter of time, given burgeoning security and defence ties between New Delhi and Canberra. The next edition of Malabar, already delayed by the pandemic, is set to be held by the end of the year.

READ | Indian Navy Selects First Set Of Women Officers To Operate Helicopters On Warships

READ | Fire On Board Oil Tanker Brought Under Control With India's Help: Lankan Navy