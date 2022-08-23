India Jibes China's Double Standards On Sovereignty In The Wake Of LAC Standoff At UNSC

In a veiled yet significant jibe at China, India called out Beijing for its “double standards” in fighting terrorism and “coercive action” for the unilateral change in the status quo. During a meeting on international peace and security at the United Nations (UN) Security Council, India’s envoy to the UN Ruchira Kamboj averred that any action that seeks to “change status quo by force is an affront to common security”.

Remarkably, Kamboj prevented taking any names of the nations, it appeared a dig at China as the UNSC session was convened at the behest of Beijing. China is also the president of the council for the month of August. India’s envoy on Monday, also noted that one of the crucial questions posed by the UNSC Presidency for the meeting makes up for “common security”.

"Any coercive or unilateral action that seeks to change the status quo by force is an affront to common security. Further, common security is only possible when countries respect each others' sovereignty and territorial integrity, as they would expect their own sovereignty to be respected," said Kamboj as India continues to remain engaged with China in a military standoff at Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“Common security is also possible only if countries respect agreements signed with others, bilateral or multilateral, and do not take unilateral measures to nullify those very arrangements to those they were party to,” she added, “Common security is also only feasible when all countries stand together against common threats such as terrorism and do not engage in double standards while preaching otherwise”.

Kamboj’s remarks at UNSC on Monday follow a series of remarks that Indian envoys have made to hold China accountable for its violations of agreements and other protocols. In the backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions, Kamboj underscored the importance of upholding the rules-based international order.

India’s envoy to the UN said that it must be “underpinned by international law, premised upon respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all Member States, resolution of international disputes through peaceful negotiations”. She further emphasised that “Challenges the world is confronted with cannot be dealt with through outdated systems and governing structures”.

EAM Jaishankar calls out China for ‘disregarding’ pacts with India

Notably, Kamboj’s remarks at UNSC on Monday came after External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday said that Chian has disrespected the border packs with India. He averred that Beijing’s actions cast a shadow on the bilateral ties between both countries. According to EAM Jaishankar, a lasting India-Chian relationship could not be a one-way street and hence, called for mutual respect.

India’s top diplomat also referred to decades-old agreements that India has penned with China that prohibit deploying troops to the border area, He said, “They (Chinese) have disregarded that. You know what happened in the Galwan Valley a few years ago. That problem has not been resolved and that is clearly casting a shadow”.

