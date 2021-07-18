India Joins Hands With Nepal In Their Fight Against COVID-19; Hands Over 150 ICU Beds

India, as part of its commitment to COVID-19 cooperation with the Himalayan nation, handed over 150 ICU beds to Nepal. As per the Indian Embassy's statement in Kathmandu, the ICU beds were handed over by the Ambassador of India, Vinay Mohan Kwatra to the Minister for Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs in Nepal, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki. This handover took place at a ceremony organised at the Ministry of Health & Population, on Sunday.

What transpired at the Ministry of Health & Population's ceremony?

At the handing over ceremony, the Indian Ambassador reiterated India's commitment to assist Nepal in comprehensively managing the pandemic. These commitments included thorough cooperation on the critical health infrastructure of the country. Gyanendra Bahadur Karki appreciated the gesture from the Government of India and added that it is an important milestone in their fight against COVID-19 and it shows the incredible goodwill enjoyed by both countries.

India's endless assistance and support to Nepal

As stated in a release, since the start of the pandemic, India had contributed around USD 6.5 million worth of grant assistance to Nepal. This took place through the supply of essential medicines, RT-PCR tests, and ventilators. It further stated that Nepal was one of the first countries to receive 1 million doses of Covishield vaccines from India in January 2021 as a grant. Besides this, the Indian Army has also supplied 1 lakh doses of vaccines to the Nepal Army as grant and medical supplies including BIPAP machines, antigen kits, PPE, Masks, Ambulances, and ICU beds.

India and Nepal have robust cooperation in the health sector, which includes the supply of ambulances, regular training & capacity-building programs in the health sector, and development of health infrastructure including major hospitals, trauma & maternity centers, naturopathy centers, eye care centers, etc.

With inputs from ANI

Image Credits - Twitter