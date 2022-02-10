India Lambasts Imran Khan At UN For Calling 'Osama Bin Laden Martyr Without Any Remorse'

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on 'Threat to International Peace & Security Caused by Terrorist Acts', India, while highlighting threats posed by terrorism, sharply criticised Pakistan for defending Osama Bin Laden as a martyr. India's statement comes at the backdrop of a 2020 statement made by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who, as per an ANI report, had recalled that Americans had conducted an operation in Abbottabad and “killed Osama bin Laden…martyred him”.

TS Tirumurti, India's permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), asserted that even after two decades of the September 11 attacks, Pakistan has leaders who continue to defend terrorists like Osama Bin Laden.

"We should not forget the fact that, even after 20 years of September 11 attacks, we have leaders who, without any remorse, continue to defend Osama Bin Laden as a martyr," the Indian envoy said.

Referring to the 14th report of the Secretary-General on the threat posed by ISIL/Da'esh to international peace and security, Tirumurti added the report "also highlights near doubling of the strength of ISIL-Khorasan, following the Taliban's release of several thousand individuals from prisons."

"In his 12th report, the Secretary-General had highlighted that Shahab al-Muhajir, the leader of ISIL-K has maintained familial ties to the proscribed Haqqani Network as well. The report of the Taliban Sanctions Committee recognises the continuation of links between the Taliban, especially through the Haqqani Network, and Al Qaida and other terrorist groups in our neighbourhood," the Indian envoy asserted.

India committed to holding perpetrators responsible

Tirumurti offered "heartfelt condolences" to the families of victims who lost their loved ones in recent terror attacks in Afghanistan, UAE, Iraq, Syria, DR Congo and Uganda. He said that India has "long borne the brunt of cross border terrorism."

The Indian envoy pointed out the terror activities that took place in Mumbai and Pathankot and insisted that victims of both acts are still waiting for justice. He stressed that India is aware of the "human cost of terrorism" and is fully committed to holding the perpetrators accountable for the terrorist attacks.

In his briefing, TS Tirumurti expressed "grave concern" over ISIL's attempts to revive itself in the core zone and strengthen its affiliates in several countries across Asia and Africa.

Terrorism threat increased due to political situation in Afghanistan

India's envoy at the UN further said that they have been highlighting the threat of terrorism in Afghanistan and emphasised that the security fears have further escalated due to the political situation in Afghanistan. Tirumurti informed that the report of the Taliban Sanctions Committee has revealed the continuous links between the Taliban, especially through the Haqqani Network and Al Qaida.

He mentioned that they have been reiterating the close links between Lashkar-e-Taiba and other terrorist groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad and emphasised that terrorism can be defeated by forming alliances with non-sovereign entities and they need to support regional member states for implementation of measures against terrorists.

"We have been highlighting consistently the threat of terrorism in our neighborhood. These security fears have been further exacerbated by the changed political situation in Afghanistan," India's envoy said.

(Image: PTI)