India Slams Pakistan, China Over Illegal Participation Of 'third Country' In CPEC Projects

India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan and China after both countries said they are ready to welcome a "third party" to join the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The "inherently illegal project" directly infringes India's sovereignty and territorial integrity said the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi. Speaking at a regular briefing, Bagchi said that India also firmly opposed the "so-called CPEC" which is currently in the Pakistan-seized Indian territory.

"India firmly and consistently opposes projects in the so-called CPEC, which are in Indian territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan," Bagchi said in a statement, referring to the CPEC projects on Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Our response to media queries regarding participation of third countries in CPEC Projects:https://t.co/ma8tupeZYI pic.twitter.com/PYtzvYczNY — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 26, 2022

The remarks came after India noted reports on encouraging proposed participation of third countries in so-called CPEC projects, the MEA spokesperson informed. "Such activities are inherently illegal, illegitimate, and unacceptable, and will be treated accordingly by India," he added.

What is CPEC?

It is to mention that CPEC is a $62 billion project and part of China's multi-billion dollar brainchild - the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)- which is aimed to build a vast network of roads and railways across Pakistan launched in 2013. The corridor is to link Pakistan's Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea with Kashgar in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. However, with the severe economic crisis unfolding in Pakistan, Western experts have flagged that CPEC is a "debt trap" that will provide no substantial socio-economic benefit to Pakistan.

China planning to own PSC in Pakistan to protect CPEC assets

While Pakistan is grappling with a collapsing economy, China has boldened its pressure on Islamabad in various ways to ensure the safety of its China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) assets in the country. According to reports, China is eyeing establishing its own private security company (PSC) in Pakistan to protect the Chinese citizens and the CPEC-related developments amid the growing anti-Chinese sentiments in Pakistan. The decision stemmed from the recent deadly targetted attacks on Chinese nationals for which the Baloch militants claimed responsibility.

(Image: AP/PTI/Shutterstock)