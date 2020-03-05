The Debate
WATCH: India's Anti-tank Guided Missile Blows Up Pakistan Army Position

General News

The Indian Army launched anti-tank guided missiles and artillery shells at Pakistani Army positions opposite Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara sector recently

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:

The Indian Army launched anti-tank guided missiles and artillery shells at Pakistani Army positions opposite Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara sector recently, with visuals being released on Thursday.

The attack was in retaliation to the Pakistan Army’s persistent ceasefire violations with an aim to push infiltrators across the Line of Control (LoC) in India.

READ | Ceasefire Violations By Pak Increased Manifold To Push Terrorists Into J-K: DGP

Here is a video of the attack.

Earlier, in the month of February, the Indian Army had retaliated against similar ceasefire violations by Pakistan, which killed one Pakistan Army soldier. The action was in response to Pakistan Army's attempt to infiltrate terrorists in India from the Neelam Valley.

READ | 2 Civilians Injured In Pak Shelling Along LoC In J-K's Poonch

2,335 incidents of ceasefire violation in Jammu 

There have been 2,335 incidents of ceasefire violation along the LoC in Jammu region between May 30 last year and January 20 this year, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Monday, February 4.

"There have been 2,335 incidents of ceasefire violations (CFVs) along Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu region since 30 May 2019 (formation of the current government) till 20 January 2020," the minister noted in his written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

"In addition, 177 incidents of cross-border firing along Indo-Pak International Border in Jammu region since 30 May 2019 till 15 January 2020," the minister added. So far, there have been eight fatal casualties of Army personnel since 30 May last year, he stated.

READ | India Shows Mirror To Pak At UNHRC; Cites Terror-funding, Forced Conversions And More

READ | Pakistan Army Shells Areas Along LoC In J&K's Poonch

